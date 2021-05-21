newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Help: I Flubbed a Lyric in an Audition + I Can’t Stop Beating Myself Up

By Backstage Staff
BackStage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou already know Backstage is the go-to for any and all information pertaining to your craft. But now, you have the chance to get in on the action with the Backstage Community Forum. Here, you can engage with others in your industry, as well as teachers, experts, and, yep, even agents and casting directors. Below are some of this week’s most interesting new topics; drop a reply or post a new thread. Either way, fire up that keyboard and get involved right here!

www.backstage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Introduce Yourself#Song Lyrics#Buellerferris Reel#Backstage#Reply#Questions#Casting Directors#Self Tape Recordings#Portrait#This Week#Beating Myself Up Mode#Opinions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Podcastmoneysavingmom.com

Stop Saying “I Can’t!”

So often, when I share about something we’re doing — sticking with a $70 grocery budget, staying out of debt, choosing to save up and pay cash for something, fostering, etc., people will immediately write in and let me know why they can’t do what we’re doing. Here’s the thing:...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
The Penny Hoarder

Stay in Touch: 5 Ways to Make Yourself Memorable After You Scored the Job Interview

There’s no doubt about it, landing your dream job is a process. After sending out your polished resume, completing an online application, and even giving that first interview your best shot — you typically still won’t know whether you impressed the interviewers. The post-interview gray period is often the most stressful part of the job application process, and depending on how many times you’ve gone through it, can also be the most frustrating.
Photographypetapixel.com

Read This If You’ve Ever Been Scared Before a Photo Shoot

In the age of increased mental health awareness, it is important to address some mental health issues that photographers may have to cope with. For many, that is primarily anxiety. In this article, I will break down a few ways you can be less anxious before and during a shoot.
Entertainmentthecentraltrend.com

The pieces of myself I stole

Whenever I hold someone’s hand, I always squeeze it three times because my dad taught me that it means “I love you.”. He’d always encase my tiny, painted hand in his and squeeze it gently thrice. I never asked him about it until I grew a little taller, but I’ve done it ever since. I have become infatuated with this idea of telling people what they mean to me with the smallest motion.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

I can’t take the yelling

Summer is coming. Are you single? Coupled? Complicated? What's your relationship question? Email it to [email protected] or fill out the form. My boyfriend and I had a whirlwind romance. After years of friendship, we both revealed that we had feelings for each other. Our origin story often feels more like a romantic comedy than real life. We're now in our late 20s and have been dating for about seven months now.
Moviesthecut.com

I Can’t Wait to Be Absolutely Pummeled by Knives Out 2

My knives? Oh, they’re out. In March, Netflix revealed they’d be releasing not one but two sequels to the 2019 murder-mystery hit Knives Out. In addition to the return of Daniel Craig and his buck-wild accent, a handful of new cast members have been announced for the forthcoming movie: Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and, most recently, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn. To which I say, gimme.
Video GamesAndroid Central

I've never wanted to play a game more than Resident Evil Village — and I can't

There are plenty of games I would love to play but don't for a number of reasons. Maybe I don't like the genre. Maybe it's just too difficult for me to make any meaningful progress. And maybe, despite the trailers looking incredibly interesting, I just find the actual gameplay boring. The worst reason of all, though, is that a game is scary. I want so badly to be into horror games, but I just can't do it. This has made me feel left out over the years as social media gravitates toward the next big horror thing — whatever it may be — and I've never felt it so much as now that Resident Evil Village is out.
Los Angeles, CASpin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Alaska Thunderfuck 5000

Best known for Being from outer space, beauty, glamour, fashion, nails, naturally platinum blonde hair, a body that defies the laws of physics. Current city Los Angeles, CA. Really want to be in Right here, right now. Or maybe in a bar in Pittsburgh. Excited about My upcoming Extra Special...
Family Relationshipsromper.com

OK, I May Have Accidentally Raised Mansplainers

When my son was 2 years old, his favorite word was “actually.” I thought it was cute. You would have, too, if you could have heard him. A chubby little toddler, red-cheeked and smiling on a walk to the park, turning to you and saying, “Actually, Mommy, that tree is brown, not green.”
Podcastpilotonline.com

Ask Mister Manners: Licking your fingers is an unhygienic habit for a hostess

What do you say to a hostess who licks her fingers while serving a cake, smacking her fingers clean after each cut?. Following a year in which even the least germ-averse among us have grown accustomed to distancing and mask-wearing, one would think a public service announcement on this topic would not be necessary. And yet, here we are.
Celebrities987thebull.com

Morgan Admits She Googles Guys Before Going On First Dates

The Bobby Bones Show was debating whether a woman in a now viral story is “undateable” when some other things came up about the latest world of dating. A woman went viral on TikTok for admitting that she held a fake wedding complete with a fake groom, a real photographer and all just to try to get her ex-boyfriend back. Most people were commenting about the obvious red flags this woman was putting out so The Bobby Bones show members debated their thoughts on the matter. 5 out of 5 show members agreed that what this woman does makes her “undateable” for the foreseeable future. The discussion led Bobby Bones to ask Morgan2 about her dating life and whether she has ever found out something like this about a potential first date.
Workoutspinedaleroundup.com

I talk to myself while I walk

At my and Gar’s age, not to mention our activity level, which is less than any sloth on planet earth, we’re certain we should be moving our joints every day, so I walk and Gar swims. And before you feel the need to high-five us you should know, if we miss a day we don’t care, we don’t gripe or feel shame. If for some reason we can’t exercise we usually go somewhere, like for ice cream.