Prince Harry recently opened up about the path that led him to take therapy and spoke openly about his panic attacks, mental health journey, and his mother’s death, sharing that he has been in therapy for four years “to heal myself from the past. According to People magazine, in an emotional revelation during the new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can’t See, co-created by Oprah Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, he also revealed it was his wife Meghan Markle who encouraged him to seek professional help. The Me You Can’t See Trailer: Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Discuss Mental Health in Apple TV+’s New Documentary Series (Watch Video).