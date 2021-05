By failing to educate students about the many genocides the U.S. government has supported, they promote a dangerous nationalistic ideology. In the age of the pandemic, as many high school classes are being taught remotely, the value of personal interaction for students cannot be overstated. While traditional high school history classes center on reading a textbook, analyzing primary and secondary sources, and writing, none of these activities really serve to move the study of the past beyond the realm of the abstract for many students.