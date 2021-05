The Dallas Cowboys will be in the National spotlight for the very first game of the entire NFL Season. They will also play the very final game of the NFL season, as well. The National Football League released the 2021 schedule and the Dallas Cowboys will take on Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the very first game of the NFL season on Thursday, September 9th. If Dak is at 100%, this should be an epic quarterback showdown with Brady. This will be one of four primetime games for 'America's Team'