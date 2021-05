A new size information shakes up the file on the Nintendo Switch Pro. This also proves that the console exists and that it could see the light of day sooner than expected. The news of the release of the Nintendo Switch Pro continues to rain, but in a very special context, given that Nintendo not only had a record year thanks to the sale of the Switch, with net profits of 3.6 billion euros (which is an increase of 86%) , but paradoxically, the Japanese company’s latest console is showing manufacturing concerns due to the global shortage of semiconductor materials.