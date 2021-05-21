New executive director named at Louisville Future of Work Initiative

newsbreak-logo
Louisville Future of Work Initiative has promoted from within for a new executive director. Alisia McClain has been named executive director of the Microsoft-backed organization, which launched in Louisville in 2019. She most recently served as the director of community and education initiatives at the Future of Work Initiative, and is also the CEO and founder of TECH-Nique Inc., a Louisville-based nonprofit that aims to empower underrepresented communities within the computer science field.

