newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

521 N Jackson Avenue

janefischer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Owner Ranch Home in Parker's Addition. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single stall detached garage. Hardwood floors under the carpet throughout the main floor. Unfinished basement with great space to make a family or rec room. Large rear yard. Make the call to see the home TODAY!. Listing information ©...

www.janefischer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec Room#One Owner Ranch Home#Parker S Addition#North Central Iowa Mls#Garage#Bedroom#Unfinished Basement#Hardwood Floors#Provided Courtesy#Idx Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

981 Russell Avenue

Large ground level end unit office condo.6 offices, a 10 persons waiting area, 2 restroom and a kitchenette. Can uses as a doctor office,Yoga Studio or divided into share professional use office. Handicap parking infront the unit ! Plenty of FREE parking. Nice features, room paging system and sound-insulated walls and sealed doors. Convenient location, close to I-270, Costco,Sam Club ,Hotel and Restaurants.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8900 37TH Avenue

Great investment opportunity! Rental income $3,500/month with leases through July 2022. Investors preferred, close to the University of Maryland College Park campus. New roof in 2012, new hot water heater in May 2021. Updated bathrooms in 2018. updated basement in 2018. On a large lot. Offstreet parking for up to 3 cars.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3125 Kenyon Avenue

Come see this well kept 2BR home in the Belair-Edison community and within walking distance of Herring Run Park. Previously used as a successful Section 8 Rental w recent CAC upgrade by BGE..This open floor plan home features 2BRs 1 BA | Hardwood floors | Replacement Windows / Fenced in backyard | Fantastic opportunity for Investor looking to expand their portfolio!. Wont last long.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3732 Seneca Garden Road

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Three Full Bath, Large Living room with Skylights Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen with Skylights and Stainless Steal Appliances, Sliding Doors leading out to your Huge Deck Separate Dinning room with Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom With Sunken Tub Double Sinks and Walk in Closet.Huge Family room with Fireplace and Sliders to your Rear Yard with Privacy Fence. Two Car Garage that is all most finish just ready for paint. This will not last !!!
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4012 Ridgecroft Road

Beautifully renewed home that's spacious with elegant finishes. It's only 20 minutes away from downtown Baltimore, where you can enjoy the aquarium, endless restaurants, retail, waterfront, hotels, etc. and this home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, parks, golf courses, and much more. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2834 Oakley Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyers Premium. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office. Cylburn | Rental Income $495/Mo 2 Story Townhouse located in the Cylburn area. In close proximity to Pimlico Race Course, Sinai Hospital & Cylburn Arboretum. Easy access to major traffic artery Greenspring Ave. Property is rented for $495/Month. Scheduled Yearly Rental Income $5,940/Month.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1430 Walker Avenue

241-896700 - To submit offers visit www.hudhomestore.com-HUD homes are "Sold As Is",managed by Olympus AMS". Townhouse with three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, livingroom, diningroom, kitchen, finished basement and backyard. The house has cac. Schedule your appointment today to view this property!Prior to scheduling a showing or submitting a bid, please check www.hudhomestore.com to make sure property is still available.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

123 5TH Street NE

Can only accommodate showings at Open House on Sunday (5/23) from 2-4pm! Ideally located just one block from Stanton Park and within close proximity to the US Capitol, this two-unit row home is one of four homes that was designed and built by S.H. Walker, a prominent Maryland architect well-known for constructing upscale, finely crafted homes. The spectacular location, coupled with the original character of the home inspired a complete top to bottom renovation in 2019. The front yard features a restored iron fence and steps leading to the main entrance with mahogany oversized double doors, and a private vestibule with custom-designed marble floors and an original glass transom. The interior highlights exquisite finishes from top to bottom, including an open concept floor plan on the main level in addition to 4 bedrooms and 4+-+ bathrooms. The rear exterior doors are the finest, double lock French doors leading from the spectacular gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, onto the exterior rear deck. The English garden apartment entrance is under the wrought iron staircase, which leads to a light-filled two-bedroom apartment with a Certificate of Occupancy in place, allowing the new owner to live on the main level and rent out the lower level. Rounding out this spectacular home, the rear exterior offers a solid wood privacy fence, a custom stamped concrete patio designed to accommodate multi-car parking with a secured remote garage door, and a charming deck, perfect for entertaining. Just blocks from the Eastern market, restaurants, shops, and nightlife, this home is a +G+walker+GGs paradise+G- with a high walk score of 94.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Caney, KSoldhousesunder50k.com

c.1905 Affordable Home For Sale in Caney, KS Under $48K

C.1905 Affordable Home For Sale in Caney, KS Under $48K. I was listening to The People’s Court while I was posting this house and Judge Milian quoted a Cuban saying in Spanish that translates something like “the cheap becomes expensive.” I say this in regards to this c.1905 house, because while the home is ready to move in, the cheap updates would have to be undone to do this house justice. Painting all the woodwork, installing a smaller front window, dropped ceilings and laying laminate over hardwood floors does not fly with me.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max...
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

734 S Ellwood Avenue

Gorgeous completely renovated 3-BD, 3.5BA townhouse in the heart of Canton and close to everything Baltimore has to offer. This home features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, a neutral color palette and sun-filled spaces. The bright living room hosts recessed lighting and an exposed brick wall. An inviting dining room is perfect for entertaining. The amazing eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample solid wood cabinets, gas cooking and pantry. The primary bedroom suite includes a cozy and sunny loft space under a large skylight. The primary bath has a stainless steel shower panel with multiple sprays. The second bedroom also has an en-suite bath with spa-like soaking tub. On the lower level is a finished family room, a bedroom and a full bath. All this plus off-street parking pad, a must for Canton living!
Lorton, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9240 Lorton Valley Road

Priced to sell! Beautiful well-maintained three (3) bedroom, two full and two half bathroom Lorton home with several recent updates: 2021: Freshly painted front entrance and interior walls, new quartz counters, and sink, new decking boards and top rails, newly stained deck and fence. 2020: New entry tile floor. 2018-2019 Replaced roof, all bath toilets/commodes. 2019: Replaced bathroom vanities, faucets, mirrors,lights. 2016 new carpet (stairs 2016). Newer water heater, stacked washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and HVAC.
Real Estatejenwalker.com

6 E CUSTIS AVENUE

Charming Tudor in the heart of Del Ray with all the charm you've been looking for yet meticulously maintained and loaded with updates! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is situated in the heart of Del Ray and is just two blocks to "The Avenue," but is private at the same time! Enter into the mudroom area - a great place to kick off your shoes and drop your keys. Once inside, the warm living room greets you with a wood burning fireplace that features a crisp, white mantle, gorgeous hardwoods and ample space to relax after a long day. From the living room, head to the dining room - large enough for a great dinner party - and the kitchen with white cabinets and convenient layout - making cooking a breeze. Exit through the dining room and find your private retreat! The spacious deck overlooks a fully fenced, private yard with lush green grass and mature plantings. A shed holds lawn equipment, bikes or could be a great workroom for tools and projects galore. Rounding out the main level is a full bathroom, conveniently located at the top of the lower level stairs. Head upstairs and you will find three bedrooms and a completely renovated full bath. The bathroom features basketweave tile flooring and a white subway tile tub/shower combo. The lower level is not to be missed! The large recreation room boasts a wall of custom built-in shelves and cabinetry - and is perfectly sized for family game night or movie night! At the rear of the lower level is a guest area/bedroom or a great in-home office. A large closet makes storage a breeze, and the spacious laundry room features loads of shelves and additional storage. Updates include: Roof and gutters (2021), Front railings (2021), Compressor (2019), Boiler and basement flooring (2018) bathroom (2017).
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2909 Eastern Avenue

To be built - Another Diamond Property Classic home with parking and tax credit. Listing courtesy of Atlas Premier Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-05-20T13:56:32.857.
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.