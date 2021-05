After a career at the zenith of the magazine industry as the editor of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter has some very specific opinions on what makes a good place of work. “I wanted to finally have an office without a swipe card,” he says bluntly, describing the criteria he laid out for housing his new editorial venture, Air Mail. Billed as “a lively digital weekly for the world citizen,” the online magazine was founded by Carter in 2018 as an antidote to the 24/7 online news cycle. It includes stories that wouldn’t have been out of place in the pages of VF, but in a once-a-week newsletter format. “It is something I could work on from anywhere,” he says of the concept. But despite the project’s peripatetic nature, a brick-and-mortar space in Manhattan was still a priority.