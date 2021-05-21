newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Underground Railroad Is the Cinematic Event of the Year

By Angelica Jade Bastién, @angelicabastien
Vulture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. The Underground Railroad — the miniseries adaptation directed, co-written, and produced by filmmaker Barry Jenkins — is an excavation of a wound that has yet to heal. This wound —...

www.vulture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Joel Edgerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The Underground Railroad#Black Women#Film Characters#Most Fascinating#American Horror#Visual Storytelling#Beloved Characters#Landscapes#Flashback#Jenkins Films Characters#American Filmmaking#Darkness#Oral Storytelling#Adaptation#Fascinating Figures#Moonlight#Violent Imagery#Slavery Pictures#Antebellum America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesFrederick News-Post

"They Shall Not Grow Old" Documentary (2018, R for disturbing war images)

Second showing at 7:30 p.m. A moving documentary about World War I that commemorates the centennial of the end of the war with never-before-seen colorized footage from the battlefield. Director Peter Jackson uses colorization and modern production techniques to immerse the audience into the soldiers’ actual experiences. To complete the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Underground Railroad’ Star Thuso Mbedu Found Uncanny Connections to Cora’s Journey

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Underground Railroad,” streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. In November 2018 South African actor Thuso Mbedu had her first U.S. audition. She went into it with the goal of giving the best possible performance, if only to get herself “into the archives” so that she could be thought of for the next audition, even if she didn’t book this one.
MoviesPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

'Underground Railroad' Director Barry Jenkins Sees Film As An 'Empathy Machine'

For director Barry Jenkins, filming The Underground Railroad has been the most difficult undertaking of his career. Amazon's new series based is based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about an enslaved teenage girl who escapes from a brutal Georgia plantation. The series, which was filmed in Georgia, depicts the underground railroad as a literal train that secretly transports people who have escaped enslavement and make stops in different states.
MoviesDigital Courier

Barry Jenkins Details the ‘Mythic Storytelling’ of ‘The Underground Railroad’

The Underground Railroad is much more than a metaphor in this memorable limited series, which director and Oscar-winning writer Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) based on Colson Whitehead’s critically acclaimed 2016 bestseller. Instead of a succession of safe houses, this escape route for fugitive enslaved people heading north to safety is a...
Entertainmentimdb.com

Barry Jenkins and ‘Underground Railroad’ Stars on Significance of Show’s Literal, ‘Fantastical’ Railroad

“As a child, when I first heard the words Underground Railroad, I saw Black people on trains, underground,” Jenkins tells TheWrap. Barry Jenkins makes his TV debut Friday with the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad,” his adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s 2016 novel of the same name about 19th century slaves who use the Underground Railroad in their pursuit of freedom from a Georgia plantation. And as it is in the historical fiction novel, a network of secret routes and safe houses that were used to help slaves escape to freedom is made into an actual, literal, incredibly fantastical railroad on the limited series.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Barry Jenkins: Therapist on ‘Underground Railroad’ set ‘allowed people to be free’

“Underground Railroad” executive producer Barry Jenkins hired a therapist to help the cast throughout production.File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI. The new Amazon series The Underground Railroad brings Colson Whitehead’s fictional novel to life in graphic detail. Cast members Thuso Mbedo, Sheila Atim, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Joel Edgerton all said that depicting violence against Black people in the show could get so intense it caused them emotional trauma.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Barry Jenkins on Finally Bringing Passion Project The Underground Railroad to the Screen

Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins knew from the moment he read Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel The Underground Railroad that he had to turn it into a series. And to do it right, he brought on board some of his longtime (and multi-award-winning) collaborators — among them composer Nicholas Britell and Joi McMillon — and assembled a cast of new and veteran actors to breathe life into the story, including breakout star Thuso Mbedu, who plays escaped slave Cora in the series. Ahead of the series’ launch on Amazon Prime Video, Jenkins spoke with Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley about the challenges of moving from the world of film to television and of telling a story that blends magical-realism — the “underground railroad” here is an actual train system under the earth — with heartbreakingly real and violent scenes wrenched directly from the darkest pages of American history. Coley also speaks with Mbedu and costars Aaron Pierre, Sheila Atim, Joel Edgerton, and William Jackson Harper about the casting process, working with Jenkins, and the sensitivity and care taken to ensure everyone felt comfortable and safe on set, despite the often traumatic material.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: In ‘The Underground Railroad,’ an Oscar winner reimagines slavery from the inside out

The brutal reality of slavery, the fantastical storytelling of a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and the cinematic poetry of an Oscar-winning director meet in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad.” Based on Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, the limited series, which premiered Friday, imagines a subterranean locomotive system that travels through a labyrinth of tunnels under the Southern United States, connecting runaway slaves to a network of abolitionists and safe houses on the way to freedom.
Moviesinews.co.uk

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video, review: Another impactful masterpiece from Barry Jenkins

One of the most brutal scenes in Barry Jenkins’ (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) adaption of The Underground Railroad comes in the very first episode. A recaptured runaway slave is strung up by his arms, his bleeding body whipped and eventually set alight. As he burns, the owners of the plantation dance. That this uniquely disgusting, unflinching scene doesn’t overshadow the rest of the 10-episode series is a testament to the sensitivity and good intentions behind this masterful show.
MoviesWashington Post

With ‘The Underground Railroad,’ Barry Jenkins looks squarely at Black trauma. And doesn’t blink.

When Barry Jenkins was growing up, in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, he would listen to teachers talk about the Underground Railroad. And like most children, he would picture “Black folks on trains underground,” being ferried south to north on a secret subterranean network of real-life trains traveling on wood and metal tracks. “It was a very real thing, a very grounded thing,” he recalls.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

Amazon’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ offers an epic, illuminating journey through slavery and beyond | COMMENTARY

The images in Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad” are searing, challenging, graphic and, in some cases, tender and poetic. They will remain in my mind’s eye and, I believe, the collective unconscious of all who see them long after the final credits roll. This is a special, even epic, screen production from Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins.
Movies/Film

Barry Jenkins Explores the “Black Gaze” in Supplementary ‘The Underground Railroad’ Video Tableau

The “Male Gaze” and the “Female Gaze” have been discussed to death in film circles, but what about the “Black Gaze”? That’s something that even Barry Jenkins, Oscar-winning director of Moonlight and the upcoming Amazon series The Underground Railroad, has rarely been asked about, despite the prevalence of Black talent and Black perspectives in his works. And sensing the dearth in that subject, he decided to explore it himself.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Barry Jenkins’ ‘Underground Railroad’ series blends magical vision, cruel reality

There are moments in “The Underground Railroad” — the powerfully surrealist 10-episode story of slavery and its ripple effects airing on Amazon Prime starting Friday, May 14 from film director Barry Jenkins — that feel like such a physical and emotional assault that it’s tempting to turn it off. After all, haven’t we been down this bloody, brutal trail of tears before?
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Underground Railroad’ on Amazon Prime, A Look Into The Real-Life Secret Network From Barry Jenkins

Woman Crush Wednesday: Thuso Mbedu Leads the Way in 'The Underground Railroad'. Another offering in the prestige drama set, Amazon debuts the 10-episode limited series The Underground Railroad, helmed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. An adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s 2016 historical fiction novel, the pilot is set in antebellum Georgia on a plantation where a spirited Cora (Thuso Mbedu) meets the newcomer Caesar (Aaron Pierre), who plans to escape his newfound surroundings.
MusicThrillist

How 'The Underground Railroad' Composer Nicholas Britell Writes His Phenomenal Scores

Britell and director Barry Jenkins worked together closely, experimenting with recordings of construction sites and cicadas. Just as he was starting to work on the score for The Underground Railroad, composer Nicholas Britell got an audio message from his frequent collaborator, the director Barry Jenkins, who was on the set of the Amazon drama based on the acclaimed novel by Colson Whitehead. Britell was initially confused. At first listen, what Jenkins had sent him was background noise, the drilling on a construction site. Jenkins later followed up, and suddenly Britell got it. "He's talking about digging into the earth and going downward and going underground," Britell remembers. "And what does that mean?" Britell started experimenting with the file, finding the music in what to other people would consider a disturbance.