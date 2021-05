Our drivers are seeing certain streets flooded in your City. We may not be able to service the residential waste/recycle in these areas that are flooded, and/or have carts not set-up in place due to movement from water. Please secure your carts and any waste fallen out so that we can service them if we are able. Our first concern is safety above all in approaching these streets mentioned. This rain is predicted to last for a few days in various cities. We are running routes and will note any street unable to service. Thank you and please be safe as well.