High School Juniors of Laramie County get an opportunity to earn leadership skills through the Laramie County Junior Leadership Program which started in 2001. This program has a cost of $75, but has scholarships that are available on a limited basis. There are eight classes, once a month throughout the year where the students, county wide meet to work on their leadership skills. Starting in September, they worked on team building skills. October had the students visiting museums and working on civic trusteeship. November, the students worked on how to conduct and prepare for job interviews, how to prepare a resume and meet top employers in Laramie County. Volunteer work was the theme in December. Twenty-four hours of giving back to the community. In January, the Juniors worked with the criminal justice system. February, they visited the Capital. In April, the students toured F.E. Warren Air Force Base, and in May They graduate from the program.