newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Carrie Ann Inaba and Ex-BF Fabien Viteri Are All Smiles While Reuniting Post-Split: Photos

By bshilliday
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 1 day ago

Friendly exes? Just over a week after Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was “single again,” The Talk host was photographed with ex-boyfriend Fabien Viteri looking quite happy. The pair smiled at each other during a reunion on Thursday, May 20, in Los Angeles, as they were photographed walking together through a parking lot.

Despite wearing face masks, the two gave each other warm glances as they locked eyes. While there was no outward PDA like holding hands, Carrie Ann and Fabien looked completely comfortable together during their reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAQv1_0a78J1Pz00
MEGA

The 53-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge looked casually chic in a tan oversized blazer that she paired with boyfriend jeans. Her hunky businessman ex showed off his buff arms and torso in a tight olive green t-shirt that he matched with dark blue jeans.

Carrie Ann made the heartbreaking announcement via an Instagram story on May 12 that she and Fabien had ended their eight-month romance. She wrote, “I am single again,” then continued, “I am also … grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Trying to Be Strong After Announcing She's Single

The TV host added, “Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong. Allowing myself [the] space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was.”

Neighbors Carrie Ann and Fabien began dating in September 2020, after meeting while walking their dogs. She explained during the season 11 premiere of The Talk that “I have fallen in love and I am now in a committed relationship.”

She revealed, “So, I met this man. He’s from my neighborhood, and we met, sort of, walking our dogs, and there’s more to the story … He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being.”

Their split appears to be an amicable one. Both Carrie Ann and Fabien have kept romantic photos together on their respective Instagram pages, instead of deleting them. With a smile-filled reunion just over a week after announcing their split, maybe there’s still hope for Carrie Ann and Fabien getting back together.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

8K+
Followers
498
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyfriend Jeans#Romantic Love#Ex Bf#Romantic Photos#Friendly Exes#Dark Blue Jeans#Happy#Stars#Walking#Eyes#Face Masks#Green#Los Angeles#Torso#Sort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Talk’ Former Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba Pays Tribute to Her Mother With Series of Photos

Carrie Ann Inaba took to Instagram to give her mother a sweet shout-out on Mother’s Day. The former “The Talk” co-host posted a series of photos of her mother. One of the pictures is of her mother on the studio set for “The Talk.” She wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Thank you for your love and never-ending support! I applaud you and how you face the hardships of life, with grace and humor! I love you! And I appreciate you more than words could ever express.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Carrie Ann Inaba and Her Boyfriend Enjoy a Low-Key, Happy Relationship Together

Although she is ever-present on cable television, Carrie Ann Inaba is much more conservative when it comes to what she puts out there with regard to her relationships and personal life. Her boyfriend, Fabien Viteri, has been her rock and a powerful force of encouragement and love for the television personality over the years they've been together. Despite this, she rarely ever posts about him online.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Split From Boyfriend on Instagram

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba has announced she and her boyfriend Fabien Viteri have ended their relationship. Inaba, who is still on a leave of absence from the show, posted the news on her Instagram stories on May 12, where she had several pictures of herself and Viteri together. Inaba...
CelebritiesPopculture

Derek Hough Addresses Rumor Tom Bergeron Could Return to Host 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired as the hosts of Dancing With the Stars in July 2020, but Bergeron recently got fans talking when he recently shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts teasing a new job, prompting some followers to think he might be returning to the ballroom. In an interview with Us Weekly, DWTS judge Derek Hough discussed Bergeron's new project, whatever it may be.
CelebritiesPopculture

Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals 'Sad' News After Exiting 'The Talk'

Carrie Ann Inaba is a single woman again. The Talk co-host, who is on temporary leave from the show due to health concerns, shared on Instagram Wednesday that she was no longer dating boyfriend Fabien Viteri. Inaba shared a heartfelt reflection on her Story, saying she was "trying to allow the emotions" that came with her recent heartbreak.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Did Carrie Ann Inaba Actually Quit 'The Talk' Over Secret War With Sheryl Underwood? Remaining Host 'Thrilled' With Her Hiatus

With former cohost Sharon Osbourne and now Carrie Ann Inaba out at The Talk, it looks like Sheryl Underwood is one step closer to claiming the sought-after title of Boss Lady. On Monday, April 26, Inaba announced she was taking a leave of absence from the talk show after missing two weeks due to side effects from her various autoimmune conditions.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne surprises fans with romantic wedding photo

Sharon Osbourne had a treat in store for fans this week. The Talk star took to Instagram to reveal her beautiful Mother's Day flowers – and ended up taking a trip down memory lane. WATCH: Sharon Osbourne shares decades-old Osbourne family video from the archives. Sharon, 68, shared two snapshots;...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Anne Hathaway delights fans by sharing incredibly rare family photo

Anne Hathaway had a surprise in store for fans as she took to Instagram in celebration of Mother's Day. The Oscar winner – who shares two children with husband Adam Shulman – posted the sweetest snapshot showing her with her own beloved mother, Kate. WATCH: Anne Hathaway shares a glimpse...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
People

Brittany Matthews Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Sterling Skye as She Turns 3 Months Old

On Thursday, Brittany Matthews, 25, shared a sweet picture of her baby girl to her Instagram Story to celebrate her daughter turning 3 months old. In the photo, baby Sterling, whose face is cut out of the shot, is lounging in a fuzzy pink chair while dressed in a blush-colored onesie adorned with a rainbow. A wood sign reading "three months" is also propped up next to the infant.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her "Sugar Balls," a.k.a. Fiancé Wells Adams

Watch: Sarah Hyland Jokes About Lack of Wedding With Wells Adams. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams know how to do a birthday right. On Saturday, May 16, the Modern Family star—who got engaged to the Bachelor Nation alum in July 2019—took to Instagram to share two pics of herself and Wells enjoying a picnic on a boat in honor of his 36th birthday. She captioned the post, "It's the love of my life's birthday!!!! Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly. I miss you more than words can say and, if it's possible, I love you even more than that."