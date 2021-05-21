The Perfect Shakshuka Recipe for Sunday Brunch

Makes 1 deep 9-inch round or enough to serve 6 generously. When we were all still living regular lives, a friend and I drove to Vermont to visit another friend. We met up for lunch at Piecemeal Pies in White River Junction, Vt. Along with adorable little English-style meat pies, the place served a slice of quiche du jour with a salad. Its impressive height intrigued me and I set about trying to more or less duplicate it. This is my Lorraine version of their tall, creamy quiche, baked in a springform pan with meaty strips of bacon, Gruyere, and onion. Its height makes it regal and party-worthy for a brunch or a supper buffet. Because of its depth (the filling takes six eggs and 3 cups of cream), this quiche takes longer to make than a traditional savory pie, but it's mostly hands-off time. You start with a generous amount of buttery food-processor dough that stands up well in a deep pan. It's more than you need, but ensures that you won't have to fiddle too much with getting it into the pan. After you roll it out, freeze the dough in the pan to help it keep its shape, and then pre-bake it filled with pie weights or dried beans. A long pre-baking yields a well-cooked crust without a hint of sogginess. (You can cut up the extra dough and sprinkle the pieces with cinnamon-sugar; bake these sweet nibbles at 375 degrees for 8 minutes, or until golden.) While the crust is baking, make the custard filling in a blender. A small amount of flour in the filling keeps it from weeping; it dissolves in the blender, and the custard is easy to pour into the pie. Check the quiche after it has baked for about 45 minutes and cover it loosely with foil to keep the top from turning too dark. Finally, let it rest and settle for at least two hours before slicing. It's worth the wait for those mile-high slices.