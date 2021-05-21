Three new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Friday, May 21

BROOKINGS – The state is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in South Dakota Friday. Three of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,221 total cases (three new probable): 4,161 of those people have recovered (one new), with 23 active cases (up by two) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,833 people have tested negative in Brookings County (19 new), and 161 people (no change) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.