Walking-in-place workouts are terrific for all sorts of reasons. They can help you improve your conditioning and your coordination, they burn calories when you don't have access to equipment or space to train, and—just as great—they can help you lose weight. According to a study published in the Journal of Exercise Nutrition & Biochemistry, researchers who studied the effects of walking on obese women over the course of a 12-week period found that it was especially effective at targeting and reducing visceral fat—the insidious stuff otherwise known as belly fat, which increases your risk of diabetes and heart disease.