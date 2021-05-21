newsbreak-logo
Howell County, MO

Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for new house to be built

By Staff
ozarkradionews.com
 1 day ago

Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications for a house to be built in West Plains. The Project is expected to start Fall of 2021. Applicants must have lived in Howell County for at least one year, have a need for housing, a steady income and must be able to repay the interest free loan to Habitat. The family selected to partner with Habitat is required to complete 300 sweat equity hours of volunteer work before moving into the home.

www.ozarkradionews.com
