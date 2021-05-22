newsbreak-logo
Maryland State

Man Threatening Woman With Gun Arrested In Salisbury Wicomico County

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

Responding to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head, Maryland state troopers were able to locate and arrest the man last night in Wicomico County.

The suspect is identified as Kwelli T. L. Green, 19, of Salisbury, Md. He is charged with first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21 yrs. of age, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. yesterday, a caller to the Salisbury Barrack reported a man had struck a woman with his fist and was pointing a gun at her head and arguing with her, in the 500-block of E. College Avenue, Salisbury. The caller reported the suspect could be heard ‘counting down,’ and gave a description of the clothing worn by both individuals.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the suspect and victim were gone, but they found a loaded and cocked handgun in the grass behind a church where the original caller reported the two were standing.

While troopers were continuing their search, additional information was received about two individuals hiding in the bushes in the 600-block of E. College Avenue. Troopers responded and found both Green and the female victim. A search of Green led to the recovery of suspected crack cocaine and less than ten grams of suspected marijuana.

Green was arrested and transported to the Salisbury Barrack. He was later taken to the county central booking facility to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Glen Burnie Man on Weapons Charge in Linthicum

Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a Glen Burnie man in connection with a weapons violation in the Linthicum area. ﻿On May 7, 2021 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed subject in the area of the 400 block of Camp Meade Road. Officers located the suspect who was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 handgun, 12 9mm rounds of ammunition. 44.20 grams of suspected marijuana, $1,355.00 U.S. currency, packaging materials and a scale.
Report Annapolis

Suspect Charged for Armed Robbery of AT&T Store in Wheaton, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have charged Anthony Carlos Thomas, Jr., age 18, of the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C., with armed robbery offenses related to the May 4 armed robbery of an AT&T store located in Wheaton. On May 7, Thomas Jr. was arrested by officers from the Laurel Police Department after Thomas Jr. committed a similar robbery at an AT&T store in Laurel.
Report Annapolis

Police Release Picture of Suspect After Woman is Raped in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police released a photo of the alleged suspect in connection with the rape of a woman in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday April 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for her where she was picked up by an adult male in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The male then drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway. The victim advised the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action take place and responded to the hotel lobby where she told the clerk to call 911.
Report Annapolis

Men Assaults One Person During Home Invasion on Obery Court, Annapolis Police Say

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating an incident which involved the assault of one person during a home invasion on Obery Court. On Monday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 5:30pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a reported home invasion. The resident advised that two unknown males forced their way into his home and assaulted his friend. After the assault, the two men ran off with the friend's wallet which contained $40.00.
Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Man After Recovering Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop in Odenton

Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest after seizing a loaded handgun, drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Odenton. On May 17, 2021 at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2007 GMC Yukon in the area of Annapolis Road and Telegraph road. The officers made contact with the driver of the Yukon and observed a bag of suspected heroin in plain view.
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police: Multiple arrests made following weapon and drug seizure in Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Police Department today announced the arrest of two people after officers recovered multiple weapons, drugs and cash in Millersville. On May 15, 2021 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Acura in the area of Veterans Highway and Brightview Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Taurus 625 9mm handgun, 142 grams of suspected marijuana, 25 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, baggies and other paraphernalia.
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in a Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Victor Davis, age 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine). As part of his plea agreement, Davis admitted that during his participation in the conspiracy the members of the drug conspiracy distributed between 28 grams and 112 grams of crack cocaine.
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police Investigates Shooting of 6-Year Old Boy on Bens Drive

The Annapolis Police Department has launched an investigation into the shooting of a six year old boy on Bens Drive. On May 2nd at approximately 1:57 pm, officers received a call from the Annapolis Fire Department regarding an injured subject at an area hospital. Through investigation, it was learned that the child sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot to his lower extremity inside an apartment onBens Drive.
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Daniel Taylor, age 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.
Report Annapolis

Teen Remains in Critical Condition Following Shooting in Brooklyn Park

The teenage victim in a recent Brooklyn Park shooting remains in critical condition, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On May 3, 2021 at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded for a shooting at the Shop Express located at 714 Church Street in Brooklyn Park. The 17 year old male victim exited the store and was followed around the corner by two suspects. The victim then came back into the shop with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Report Annapolis

Winchester, Cecil County Man Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm today sentenced Michael Bailey, age 32, of Winchester, Maryland, to 40 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bailey, a previously convicted felon, sold a firearm to a member of the Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in Baltimore in exchange for heroin cut with fentanyl. (Six members of the Gregory Butler DTO are alleged to be part of the NFL criminal enterprise in southwest Baltimore, engaging in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity including acts involving murder, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, illegal firearms possession, bribery, witness intimidation, and witness retaliation. The term NFL stands for Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon, which are three adjacent streets that run through the Edmondson Village.)
Report Annapolis

Authorities Announce Indictments in Connection With Gang Activity, Drug Trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad has announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.