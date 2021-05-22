Man Threatening Woman With Gun Arrested In Salisbury Wicomico County

Responding to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head, Maryland state troopers were able to locate and arrest the man last night in Wicomico County.

The suspect is identified as Kwelli T. L. Green, 19, of Salisbury, Md. He is charged with first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21 yrs. of age, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. yesterday, a caller to the Salisbury Barrack reported a man had struck a woman with his fist and was pointing a gun at her head and arguing with her, in the 500-block of E. College Avenue, Salisbury. The caller reported the suspect could be heard ‘counting down,’ and gave a description of the clothing worn by both individuals.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the suspect and victim were gone, but they found a loaded and cocked handgun in the grass behind a church where the original caller reported the two were standing.

While troopers were continuing their search, additional information was received about two individuals hiding in the bushes in the 600-block of E. College Avenue. Troopers responded and found both Green and the female victim. A search of Green led to the recovery of suspected crack cocaine and less than ten grams of suspected marijuana.

Green was arrested and transported to the Salisbury Barrack. He was later taken to the county central booking facility to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.