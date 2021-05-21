5 Killer Tips To Get Rid Of Dandelions Without Chemicals

Frogs are exciting and beneficial creatures to have in your yard—in moderation. The loud croaking that might draw a laugh from kids is no joke when it’s a chorus right outside your bedroom window all night long. A large frog population in your yard may indicate that you also have an insect or moisture problem, because frogs will not congregate in an area without ample food and water. Some frogs may be poisonous to pets, and frogs can attract snakes who prey on them. If you have more than one or two hopping around, it’s a good idea to figure out how to get rid of frogs and how to keep frogs away.