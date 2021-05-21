5 Killer Tips To Get Rid Of Dandelions Without Chemicals

Coneflower is a popular perennial that can be found in backyards and gardens across the United States. These flowers are easy to grow, return year after year, and offer a nonstop supply of blooms throughout their growing season. According to Zolene Quindoy, horticulturist at Yardzen, coneflower is a common name for plants in the genus Echinacea. "The most well-known is purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), which is purplish-pink, though plant hybridizers have introduced myriad cultivars ranging from red, orange, yellow, white, and even multicolor," she explains. "Most varieties stand between two to four feet tall and are a cheery addition to mixed perennial borders, where they'll bloom from summer through frost."