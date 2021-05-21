Rachael Leigh Cook Says 'Awesome' Josie and the Pussycats 'Missed the Mark' with Its Marketing
Twenty years later, Rachael Leigh Cook is looking back on Josie and the Pussycats with fond memories as she gears up to bring a "new Josie" to life. The actress is reprising her lead-singer character from the 2001 film for an upcoming Archie Comics-themed episode of Robot Chicken, telling PEOPLE that revisiting Josie has been her favorite experience working on the show and that she was "flattered" to be invited to participate by co-creator Seth Green, who appeared in the movie.people.com