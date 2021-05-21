Previews of Saturday’s CIF-SS boys and girls soccer semifinals

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBaldwin Park (13-1-2) at Mountain View (15-0), Division 5, 6 p.m.: The best all-local matchup of the day brings together two of the area’s storied soccer powerhouses. The top-seeded and undefeated Vikings are looking to advance and play for their fourth CIF-SS championship, including back-to-back titles in 2009 and ’10. They have a hot striker in Manuel Soza, who has five goals in three playoff games, including both goals in a 2-1 sudden-death win over Rancho Mirage in the quarterfinals. The Braves are looking to advance to play for their third championship, having won in 2011 and 2014. They have survived three thrillers to advance, winning by a goal in the first and second rounds, and then beating Palm Springs in penalty kicks to reach the semifinals.

