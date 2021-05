Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale made history this weekend by betting $2.4 million on one horse at the Kentucky Derby. Then he made history by losing all of it. McIngvale, a businessman from Houston, wagered nearly two and a half million on Essential Quality, who was the favorite to win the race with 2-to-1 odds. He said earlier this week that he planned on betting up to $4 million at Churchill Downs, with $2 million of that going on Essential Quality.