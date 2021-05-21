newsbreak-logo
Kennewick employee thwarts violent phone scam

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK, Wash. — Phone scams have grown increasingly more common in Washington state during the course of the last year and now, it’s hitting the Tri-Cities. According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, a Kennewick employee was targeted in one of these scams on Thursday, May 20. She was told by an unknown male caller that her sister was in an auto accident near Spokane. Coincidentally, the victim’s sister did live in Spokane, making the interaction more believable.

