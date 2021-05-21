VA found ‘no evidence’ of compromise in SolarWinds hack: CISO Cunningham
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was not a victim of the sweeping SolarWinds hacking campaign, the department’s top cyber official told lawmakers Thursday. Paul Cunningham, chief information security officer of VA, said there was no evidence of compromise across its wide-ranging and complex networks. He told lawmakers this finding was reaffirmed in separate investigations by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the intelligence community.www.fedscoop.com