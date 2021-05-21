Leon Bridges is named this year's Texas State Musician, first based in DFW

Leon Bridges performs at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert in March 2020 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver )

By Madelyn Edwards

(FORT WORTH, Texas) For the first time, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based artist was named Texas State Musician by the state’s legislature, The Dallas Morning News reports .

The Texas Commission on the Arts announced that Fort Worth singer Leon Bridges was given this honor for 2021, while San Antonio accordionist Eva Ybarra will have the title for 2022.

These awards are given out every two years and started in 2003.

Bridges, 31, is a Grammy-winning soul and R&B artist who is known for albums such as 2015’s "Coming Home" and 2018’s "Good Thing" and songs like “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” and “Texas Sun.” He has also collaborated with artists John Mayer and Houston trio Khruangbin.

For Texas State Musician, Bridges joins previous winners George Strait, Marcia Ball, Flaco Jimenez and Jimmie Vaughan, who was raised in Dallas but moved south as a teenager.

Gold-Diggers Sound, Bridges’ third album, is expected to drop in July.