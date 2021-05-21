newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Government Accountability Office highlights rising cost of cyber insurance

By John Hewitt Jones
fedscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe facade of the GAO building in downtown Washington, D.C. (Cory Doctorow/Flickr) The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) highlighted the rising cost of cyber insurance in a new report assessing challenges faced by the private market in mitigating cyberattacks. In its study published Thursday, the agency said that according to...

www.fedscoop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Insurance Policies#National Insurance#Insurance Industry#Private Insurers#Gao#Cyber Insurance Companies#Cyber Insurance Premiums#Cyber Policies#Standalone Cyber Coverage#Property Insurance#Silent Cyber#Public Sector Entities#Mitigating Cyberattacks#Risk Management#Increased Demand#State Governments#Fiscal Year#Industry Sources#Listed Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Bisnow

U.S. Government Joins List Of Employers Expanding Permanent Remote, Hybrid Work

The largest employer in the U.S. is set to embrace remote and hybrid work on a permanent basis for many of its workers. The administration of President Joe Biden plans to release guidance in June for its myriad divisions on return-to-office plans for the short and long term, and that guidance will likely give departments broad leeway to keep their office usage flexible, The Washington Post reports. Some departments, like the Department of Agriculture, have already laid out some plans for more remote work. The USDA will allow many employees to work from home up to four days a week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a March town hall reported by the Post.
Advocacyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Climate change executive order could impact federal employees’ TSP accounts

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The General Services Administration would become the landlord for more than just federal agencies if a new bill...
EconomyZDNet

Cyber insurance premiums, take-up rates surge, says GAO

Cyber insurance premiums have surged amid more frequent cyberattacks and are likely to surge in 2021, according to a General Accountability Office report. The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 included a provision for GAO to study the US cyber insurance market. GAO analyzed industry data on policies, cyber risk and insurance research and interviewed Treasury officials.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Government Health Insurance: An Offer Businesses Should Refuse

Executives at many large corporations want the government to take on a greater role providing health coverage and controlling costs, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey. That seems to indicate big business is sympathetic to the core of the Democrats' healthcare agenda, including the idea of a public...
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Government should recognize cryptocurrency for what it is: Critical infrastructure

The past 12 months have been a dizzying ride for cryptocurrency. With coin prices enjoying a meteoric price rise, the press, major investors and governments alike have begun to include cryptocurrencies in their daily parlance. New York state granted PayPal a license to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions, meaning the payments giant’s more than 300 million users are able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency. This came after its competitor Square generated substantial revenue after doing the same thing in 2018, as well as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)’s announcement that U.S. banks may custody cryptocurrency assets on behalf of customers. Since then, there have also been rumblings that the OCC may soon prohibit banks from discriminating against business customers in “legal but disfavored” industries such as cryptocurrency. More recently, and most notably, Kraken became the first U.S.-based exchange to charter a bank.
Economycloudsavvyit.com

Can You Depend on Your Cyber Insurance?

You’ve got cyber insurance in case the worst happens. But what does your policy cover and what will it not pay out for? Your worst-case scenario might be worse than you think. What Is Cyber Liability Insurance?. Cyber liability insurance is a specific form of insurance that covers financial losses...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Cyber Insurance: Insurers and Policyholders Face Challenges in an Evolving Market

The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) analyzed industry data on cyber insurance policies; reviewed reports on cyber risk and cyber insurance from researchers, think tanks, and the insurance industry; and interviewed Treasury officials. GAO also interviewed two industry associations representing cyber insurance providers, an organization providing policy language services to insurers, and one large cyber insurance provider.
Public Safetyscmagazine.com

How the ransomware explosion is reshaping the cyber insurance market

There has never been a brighter spotlight on the societal scourge of ransomware than the one cast over the past two weeks, as separate attacks led to a temporary gas shortage across the eastern United States, disrupted the IT networks of nationalized health care systems in Ireland and New Zealand and caused an international uproar for governments and industry to do more to hold cybercriminals accountable.
TechnologyDark Reading

Cyber Insurance Provider, Coalition, Launches Free Risk Management Platform to Help Organizations Combat Ransomware & Cyber Risk

Coalition Control is a risk management platform that offers automated security scanning & continuous monitoring of vulnerabilities for organizations of all sizes. Included in Coalition Control is free attack surface monitoring, Coalition’s proprietary technology which identifies the public attack surface of any organization, scans it for vulnerabilities, provides recommendations for remediation, and monitors it for changes and new risks. Sign up for a free account at https://control.coalitioninc.com.
Economyinforisktoday.com

How Risky Is Cyber Insurance?

It's a young practice but, globally, cyber insurance is starting to exert its influence with some of the largest enterprises - and in some of the most notable cyberattacks. John Pescatore of SANS Institute discusses questions that cybersecurity leaders need to ask before acquiring new policies. In a video interview...
Industry740thefan.com

Colonial Pipeline has cyber insurance policy – sources

LONDON (Reuters) – Colonial Pipeline has cyber insurance arranged by broker Aon, with Lloyd’s of London insurers AXA XL and Beazley among the underwriters, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. Colonial Pipeline has begun to restart the nation’s largest fuel pipeline network after a ransomware attack shut the line, triggering...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack Highlights Need For More Seriousness In Energy Policy

With Colonial Pipeline now in the process of being restarted, we can hope that the major disruptions to gasoline supply and resulting spikes in gas prices in the 17 states the system serves will be relieved in a matter of days. The danger in that potentially happy outcome resides in the possibility that appropriate concerns about the security of critical infrastructure in the U.S. will dissipate along with the disruptions.
EconomyLaw.com

Regulatory Guidance on Cyber Breaches and Impact on the Insurance Market

This article will discuss the recent guidance issued by government regulators, including the recent New York Department of Financial Services’ (DFS) framework with respect to insuring against cyber attacks, and their potential impact on insurance companies and insureds. This article will also discuss recent trends in the cybersecurity insurance market, including how insurance companies have tightened underwriting standards to help meet the challenge of insuring against this growing risk.
Public Safetynsrd.info

Ransomware: Stop Counting on Cyber Insurance

Government regulators in most countries can be slow to get moving, but when they do, they can cause significant changes for businesses. While many businesses had internal policies prohibiting the behaviour, you may recall last year that a stark warning came out about paying ransomware demands:. Companies paying ransom when...
Congress & Courtsutahpolicy.com

Sen. Lee, Rep. Cloud Request Debt Servicing Costs

Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) today led 34 of their colleagues in sending a bicameral, bipartisan letter to the House and Senate Budget Committees requesting that they direct the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to begin including debt servicing costs whenever they produce an official cost estimate. The letter also highlights the high interest costs of deficit spending, especially in light of emerging inflation threats.
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

The Innovative Lending Platform Association Joins with Traditional Financial Services Associations to Advocate for API to Prevent Loan Fraud

The Innovative Lending Platform Association (ILPA) has joined with multiple traditional financial services associations to advocate on behalf of implementing an API structure to mitigate fraud on lending. In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Treasury, the Commissioner of the IRS and the leadership on both the House...