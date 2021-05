Ball one: how to beat the opposition (players and weather) Having been uncharacteristically out of sorts for a few weeks, Essex cranked up the mean machine and brushed aside Derbyshire as they leapfrogged to the top of Group One. Having lost the first day to rain, the plan was to have a look, go hard for the bonus points that come with a total of 400 and then bowl the opposition out twice. Easier said than done, of course.