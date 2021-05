EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans will hold a food-packing event followed by a distribution at Macedonia Baptist Church of Grovetown on May 30. “Hope is not a proposition nor a simple wish,” said senior pastor the Rev. Greg Porterfield. “To be realized it must be put to work. When we feed families in need we demonstrate not just kindness for others but what we believe in ourselves.”