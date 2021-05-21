newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

The Arsenal lineup that should start against Brighton on the final day

90min.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal take on Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in their final game of the Premier League season with hopes of qualifying for Europe somehow still alive. The Gunners could also finish above local rivals Tottenham Hotspur if results go their way and so there is plenty to play for heading into Sunday's fixture. Regardless of how things unfold, Arsenal's season has been a disappointing one but sneaking into next season's Europa Conference League would mean a 26th consecutive season in Europe - a record the club are extremely proud of.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Calum Chambers
Person
David Luiz
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Brighton#Selhurst Park#Tottenham Hotspur#Crystal Palace#Europa Conference League#The Premier League#Gk#German#European#Englishman#Ghanaian#Brazilian#Croydon De Bruyne#Full Back#Forwards Nicolas Pepe#Midfielders Granit Xhaka#Defenders#Hopes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguearsenalinsider.com

'You better be right Pep': Some Arsenal fans react to what Guardiola said yesterday

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made a bold prediction about Arsenal and Mikel Arteta for the 2021/22 Premier League season. City were the best team in the country this season and they deservedly won the Premier League. Arsenal, on the other hand, have had a shocker. This has been our worst season in god knows how long, and supporters are seriously worried.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arteta insists Arsenal Euro hopes still alive

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are not giving up on qualifying for Europe next season. The Gunners pulled off a surprise 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. They now sit one point behind seventh-placed Tottenham, although Spurs have a game in hand on their local rivals. Asked whether...
Premier Leaguearsenalinsider.com

Mo Farah says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta can emulate Sir Alex Ferguson

Olympic gold medalist and Arsenal fan Mo Farah has backed Mikel Arteta to go on and emulate legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. Arteta has been at the end of some serious criticism over the last week. Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League to Unai Emery’s Villarreal and a section of our fan base called for his head immediately after the game.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Chelsea: Tierney & Martinelli?

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to face Chelsea in the Premier League, in a fixture that almost feels ‘big’. Here is the predicted lineup. In advance we know what will be the reaction if Arsenal curl over and die, ship a painful number of goals and show little character or desire: ‘Mikel Arteta has lost the dressing room’.
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal should take gamble on permanent Martin Odegaard signing

As things stand, Martin Odegaard's Arsenal stay is due to end this summer before the Norwegian heads back to parent club Real Madrid. Throughout the season, Mikel Arteta's Gunners have struggled for creativity and while they may have improved defensively - boasting the joint third-best defensive record in the division - in the final third they've been a shadow of the team we once knew.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal planning at least FIVE big summer signings

Arsenal are planning for a busy summer market with at least five additions planned for manager Mikel Arteta's squad. Football.london says the Spaniard is wasting no time and has already identified targets in five positions he wants to add reinforcements. The report claims Arteta will prioritise central midfield in his...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal have 'let down their fans' after a dismal season and 'owe them a lot', admits Rob Holding... with Mikel Arteta's side in danger of failing to qualify for Europe for the first time since 1995

Rob Holding admits Arsenal have 'let their fans down a few times' this season as Mikel Arteta's side languish in eighth place with just two matches remaining. Holding says he and his team-mates 'owe' their supporters 'a lot' and promises to 'wrap up some wins and give them something to look forward to going into next season'.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Ashley Cole is concerned about how Mikel Arteta is using Bukayo Saka for Arsenal

“I feel for him at times because I think he’s kind of used and abused.”. Ashley Cole has claimed that Bukayo Saka has been “used and abused” this season by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The former England and Arsenal left-back appeared to be referring to Arteta deploying the player in several different positions and, therefore, somehow taking advantage of his adaptability.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Arsenal ready to cash in on top scorer Lacazette; three alternatives eyed

Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on leading scorer Alexandre Lacazette, with three alternatives already being eyed up Mikel Arteta and Edu. The France striker will enter the final of his contract this summer and the report in the Daily Express claims that the Gunners are willing to sell, rather than let the player leave for nothing in 2022. And three names are being mentioned as potential replacements.