The Arsenal lineup that should start against Brighton on the final day

Arsenal take on Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in their final game of the Premier League season with hopes of qualifying for Europe somehow still alive. The Gunners could also finish above local rivals Tottenham Hotspur if results go their way and so there is plenty to play for heading into Sunday's fixture. Regardless of how things unfold, Arsenal's season has been a disappointing one but sneaking into next season's Europa Conference League would mean a 26th consecutive season in Europe - a record the club are extremely proud of.