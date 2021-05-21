Our Favorite Outside+ Perk: Join Us for Free for Hawaii From Home
In the midst of the pandemic last year, with IRL races all canceled and our chances of racing again seeming a long way off, the Triathlete team launched its first virtual tri challenge: Hawaii From Home. Taking place during what would have been the biggest week of the tri calendar—Kona race week—participants were invited to cover the full Iron-distance (2.4 mile swim; 112 mile bike; 26.2 mile run) over the course of the week, logging their miles as they did them.www.triathlete.com