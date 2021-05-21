Our Favorite Outside+ Perk: Join Us for Free for Hawaii From Home

Copper Meadows Eventing will host their 2nd annual Fundraising event June 5-6, 2021. The Copper Meadows Fundraiser was a great success in 2019, and we look forward to an even bigger event this summer. All funds raised to go improvements to our facilities, cross country course, and both our recognized and unrecognized events: 2019 funds allowed for Copper to add footing to our main dressage competition arena, as well as the warmup, and we added a bank to our show jumping warm up arena to benefit our derbies! Join us with an All-Inclusive weekend pass, which gets riders access to unlimited judged dressage tests, show jumping rounds, and cross-country schooling, as well as a dinner June 5th with an impressive silent auction and live raffle.