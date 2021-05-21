newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Our Favorite Outside+ Perk: Join Us for Free for Hawaii From Home

By Emma-Kate Lidbury
triathlete.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of the pandemic last year, with IRL races all canceled and our chances of racing again seeming a long way off, the Triathlete team launched its first virtual tri challenge: Hawaii From Home. Taking place during what would have been the biggest week of the tri calendar—Kona race week—participants were invited to cover the full Iron-distance (2.4 mile swim; 112 mile bike; 26.2 mile run) over the course of the week, logging their miles as they did them.

www.triathlete.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Mile Run#Fun Home#Welcome Home#Free Entry#Roll Massif#Gear Discounts#Bike#Home Challenge#Calendar#Irl Races#Racing#World Champion#Cycling#Pros Lauren Brandon#Magazine Subscriptions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sports
Related
LifestyleNBC San Diego

Mammoth Mountain's Big Ski/Bike/Golf Deal Is Back

May 28-31 (note that your ticket is good for one day only) The deal includes ski slope access, a chance to enjoy the Mammoth Bike Park trails, and 9 holes at the Sierra Star Golf Course. $139. COMPLETING THREE TASKS... over the course of a single day? It sounds like...
ApparelNew Haven Register

These Are Our 10 Favorite Running Shirts

Despite owning a drawer of retired race tees and shabby threads for workout sessions, you only truly enjoy running in a handful of shirts each time you pound the pavement. That’s because the best running shirts feature an athletic cut, technical fabrics that actually perform and plenty of airflow to keep you comfortable when your workout heats up. You wouldn’t think this combination of qualities would be so hard to come by, but it is.
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

Wait, Did Tosh Tudor Just Make Us Rethink Our Hawaii Quiver?

Tosh Tudor ended up being one of the standouts in the late-season swell the North Shore just got hit with — riding a variety of shapes in a variety of waves, all with that unmistakably elegant Tudor style. But he wasn’t always this comfortable. Ask Tosh about his first Hawaii trip, 14 years ago. Actually, don’t bother, the arrival footy is right here.
TravelMy North.com

Experience the Best Mission Point Resort has to Offer this Summer

Mission Point Resort is offering fun-filled travel packages for weekday and weekend day trips to the car-free, Lake Huron isle. Learn more about these packages and what you can expect during your stay on Mackinac Island. Start your day biking around the island—a must—grab lunch at the resort and then...
Lifestyleskimag.com

The 4 Best Ski Areas for Mountain Biking, Plus Opening Dates

Do you love mountain biking? You’ll love Beta MTB, SKI’s sister title. Love skiing and mountain biking? Join Active Pass to get the best of both. Just because the snow is gone doesn’t mean the fun stops in the mountains. Ski areas across the country are installing world-class mountain bike trails and keeping the lifts spinning all summer long, meaning you can get your gravity fix on two wheels instead of two planks.
Illinois StateOnlyInYourState

Grab Some Sandwiches And Rent A Kayak At This Awesome Spot In Illinois

When the weather gets warm, most of us want to spend as much time outdoors as possible. And while we have plenty of options, there’s just something so convenient about a place that doubles as a restaurant and an outdoor adventure company. It’s the type of place you can stay for the day, have some fun out on the water, and order food and drinks when you need to. Moraine View Restaurant and Kayak Rental checks a lot of boxes for the perfect day trip destination.
AdvocacyEventing Nation

Copper Meadows Provides Ample Learning Opportunity for West Coast Riders at Annual Fundraiser Event

Copper Meadows Eventing will host their 2nd annual Fundraising event June 5-6, 2021. The Copper Meadows Fundraiser was a great success in 2019, and we look forward to an even bigger event this summer. All funds raised to go improvements to our facilities, cross country course, and both our recognized and unrecognized events: 2019 funds allowed for Copper to add footing to our main dressage competition arena, as well as the warmup, and we added a bank to our show jumping warm up arena to benefit our derbies! Join us with an All-Inclusive weekend pass, which gets riders access to unlimited judged dressage tests, show jumping rounds, and cross-country schooling, as well as a dinner June 5th with an impressive silent auction and live raffle.
Shoppingsingletracks.com

Mountain Biking Deals + 20% Off Coupon During REI’s Anniversary Sale

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Summer is almost here which means it’s time for REI’s biggest sale of the year! Score some killer deals and REI Co-op Members can save 20% on one full-price item and/or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with code ANNIV21 thru 5/31/21.
Lifestyleouttherecolorado.com

Art rides on 2 bicycle wheels at themed Colorado Springs hotel

As Torie Giffin prepared to open her bicycle hotel five years ago, at least one thing was missing: bicycle art. “As I was trying to scrape the money together to buy the hotel, there were so many expenses,” Giffin said, speaking about renovating a century-old property. “So how am I also going to make the hotel a bicycle resort? And spend money on bicycle art?”
Internetlehighvalleystyle.com

Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram. Want to see your...
Petshoustoniamag.com

Our Favorite Pet-Friendly Getaways

We’ve been going stir crazy being stuck at home for the past year, haven't we? No doubt our furry best friends have enjoyed having us around more often, though. So why not treat them to a great escape as part of your grandiose summer plans? Here are a few of our favorite pet-friendly stays in Texas.
Lifestyleslickdeals.net

ALPS Mountaineering 6 person tent with full rain fly. $149.38 after Promo Code

REI Outlet has the ALPS Mountaineering 6 person tent with full rainfly on sale for $149.38 after promo code ANNIV21 with REI membership or $169.38 after the 1 time REI Co-op fee. ($20.00 one-time) Membership Info:https://www.rei.com/membership/benefits. This tent will be great for car camping or for shorter backpacking trips as...
RestaurantsNews On 6

Snow Cone Stands Can Now Stay Open Year Round

Snow cone stands can stay open year-round thanks to a new law in Oklahoma. Snow cone stands use to be able to stay open for six months at a time, but House Bill 1722 removes that limit. When the weather warms up, the owner of Josh’s Sno Shack, Josh Juarez, said more folks come out to buy snow cones.
FestivalPosted by
Only In Missouri

This New Hot Air Balloon Fest Will Be A Missouri Dream

Summer’s on the horizon, Missouri, and that means our calendars are about to start filling up – if they haven’t already. Even with the pandemic still going on, plenty of annual events are returning while we’re also being introduced to some brand new events. The Great Balloon Glow in Missouri promises an evening of relaxation, […] The post This New Hot Air Balloon Fest Will Be A Missouri Dream appeared first on Only In Your State.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Montana Zipline Adventures offers rides across the sky

Austin Andrew zoomed over the hill. He plunged like a lanky, long-legged peregrine falcon. A whirring sound accompanied his tethered flight. He braked to a stop. Andrew dangled, grinning, from the steel cable above his head. Mount Haggin loomed behind him, snowcapped and rugged, looking like an ad for the Pintler Veterans Memorial Scenic Highway.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Take A Carriage Ride Through Horse Country For A Truly Unique Florida Experience

There is a one-of-a-kind carriage ride in Florida that will take visitors on an hour-long adventure through the majestic back roads of Horse Country. Horse Country Carriage Co takes guests through some of Ocala’s most beautiful farms for a scenic tour like no other. You’ll be transported to a different world, one with majestic live […] The post Take A Carriage Ride Through Horse Country For A Truly Unique Florida Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
InsiderFamilies

Hawaiian Luaus for Family Fun

Sunset at Fairmont Orchid, home to Hawaiiloa Luau.(Photo by Liana Moore.) If you’re planning to visit Hawaii in the coming months, one thing you will want to experience is a luau. The luau is a feast in Hawaii where guests enjoy fresh food from the island while watching live performances. You’ll see dancers doing the hula while wearing festive outfits and greeting guests.