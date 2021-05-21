Why Prince Harry Was So Scared To Return To The UK
In the days leading up to the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, much of the world was fixated on how Prince Harry would interact with the rest of the royal family in the wake of his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. As the Daily Mail reported, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the anxiety he experienced leading up to his grandfather's funeral in a joint interview alongside Winfrey, with whom he co-created the Apple TV+ mental health series, "The Me You Can't See."www.thelist.com