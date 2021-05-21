Why Prince Harry Was So Scared To Return To The UK

British Royal family news reveals according to Prince Charles, there are some lines you just don’t cross and unfortunately for his family, that’s exactly what Prince Harry did when he and his wife Meghan Markle threw the entire royal family under the bus in their bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Because of everything that was said and all the hurt that it has caused, there’s a very good chance that the future King of England may never forgive his son again, as their royal bond might remain permanently broken. Here’s what you need to know.