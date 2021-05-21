newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors, Grizzlies Meet Again With Playoff Berth At Stake

By The Associated Press
kslsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will see some familiar faces tonight as they try to get back to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Warriors face Memphis in a play-in game just days after beating the Grizzlies in the teams’...

kslsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba On Tnt#The Warriors#Back With Lakers#Memphis#Ap#The Golden State Warriors#Espn#Tnt#San Antonio Spurs#Chase Center#Warriors And Grizzlies#Winner#San Francisco#Time#Statefarmplayin Action#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
Basketballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NBA Western Conference playoff race, standings watch: Trail Blazers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Spurs notch wins

It’s down to the final week of the NBA regular season, and the jockeying for positioning in the Western Conference playoff race continues. The sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers (40-29) shook off the Houston Rockets for a 140-129 victory on Monday to move within a half game of the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks (40-28). The Blazers also took a 1 1/2-game lead over the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers (38-30). Both the Mavericks and Lakers were idle on Monday and next play Tuesday.
NBAlite987whop.com

Grizzlies down Kings-teams meet again tonight

The Memphis Grizzlies held off the Sacramento Kings for a key 116-110 victory last night, moving them into a tie with the Golden State Warriors for eighth place in the West. Ja Morant had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the win. The Grizzlies host the Kings again tonight before traveling to the Bay to take on the Warriors in a game that could decide the eight seed. The Warriors hold the tiebreaker.
NBAdallassun.com

Play-in berth sealed, Grizzlies hope to cool off Mavs

The surging Dallas Mavericks aim to continue their torrid play on Tuesday when they vie for a season sweep of the host Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks (40-28), currently in fifth place in the Western Conference, have won four in a row and 10 of their past 12 after completing a two-game sweep ofthe Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and Sunday.
NBAWREG

Grizzlies clinch play-in spot berth in nail biting win against Pelicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The saying goes, “a win is a win,” and that was the case for the Grizzlies, as they fought hard and hung on late against the Pelicans winning 115-110. In the first half, everything was clicking for Memphis, and at one point, the Grizzlies led by as many as 14 points. But in the third quarter, the Grizzlies played careless, lackadaisical basketball and allowed the Pelicans to outscore them, 29-15.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAatlanticcitynews.net

Kings visit Grizzlies with play-in berth on the line

Two teams that found themselves very interested in Wednesday's matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets will get a turn to take matters into their own hands when the Sacramento Kings visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the first of back-to-back games Thursday night. The game, and two-gameset, have major implications for the Western Conference play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Thursday night in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points,...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Friday 5/21

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: game thread

It's here and it's beautiful. It's the final game of the regular season, and the schedule makers couldn't have gotten it better: the Golden State Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies in a battle for play-in position. Whoever wins the game will finish 8th in the West and will have two chances to win a game and punch their ticket to the first round of the playoffs.
NBAfloridanewstimes.com

Grizzlies or Warriors: Who Should Utah Jazz Want to Play?

This article is first Jazz insider Newsletter. Sign up every Thursday to receive your newsletter in your inbox. Utah Jazz playoff opponents will be decided on Friday. If you’re a jazz fan, it’s time to do your best to become a Memphis Grizzlies fan. The Golden State Warriors and Grizzlies...
NBAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Morant, Grizzlies beat Warriors to advance

SAN FRANCISCO — Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies came with aggression, determination and absolutely no fear, going at Golden State every which way — crashing the offensive glass to create extra chances, jumping in the passing lanes to force turnovers and getting far more production from the bench. The...
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/21/21

Memphis Grizzlies (39-34) at Golden State Warriors (39-34) NBA Basketball: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Chase Center) The Line: Golden State Warriors -3.5 -- Over/Under: 223 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors duke it out in the third and final...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Spurs visit Grizzlies for high-stakes play-in game

The San Antonio Spurs lost four straight games and 10 of 12 as they limped to the finish line of the regular season. But looking lost and playing poorly doesn't matter now, as a second chance begins Wednesday night when the Spurs visit the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA play-in game.