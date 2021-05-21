newsbreak-logo
Download Free Moog iOS Music Apps In Honor Of Bob Moog’s Birthday

By synthhead
Synthtopia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free apps include some of the best software synths and effects available on iOS:. Minimoog Model D synthesizer – a recreation of the most influential synthesizer in history. Model 15 modular system – a complete modular synthesizer and a recreation of a $15,000 hardware synth. Animoog – an original...

www.synthtopia.com
