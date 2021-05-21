Download Free Moog iOS Music Apps In Honor Of Bob Moog’s Birthday

Amanita Design previously celebrated the 15th anniversary of Samorost 2 with a surprise mobile release in addition to a huge update to the PC version. Samorost 2 was never on mobile before that and it followed the 2016 released Samorost 3 ($4.99) but many including myself wondered if the original Samorost 1 would hit mobile. Jakub Dvorsky of Amanita Design recently confirmed that the original Samorost, Samorost 1 will be coming soon to the App Store and Google Play. Today, the point and click adventure game that originally released in 2003, has hit iOS, Android, and PC platforms for free. Samorost 1 has you directing a small gnome while solving puzzles and brain teasers that play out as an adventure story. Check out the newly updated official website of the game here. This new release of Samorost 1 even features enhanced graphics and new music by Floex. Watch the new Samorost 1 launch trailer below: