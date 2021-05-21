newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why F9 Will Be The Best Fast & Furious Movie Yet

By Caitlin Albers
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since 2001, the "Fast & Furious" franchise has dominated the box office, with the last several movies in the family earning over $1 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. Those massive successes are thanks largely in part to director Justin Lin, who helmed four "Fast" movies, starting with "The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift" in 2006, followed by "Fast & Furious," "Fast Five," and "Fast & Furious 6." Lin is returning as director of "F9" after a two-film break from the franchise. He's also set to helm the 10th installment in the series, which will be separated into two films.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#The Movies#Fast Furious 6#Film Star#Films#Film Production#Box Office Mojo#Tokyo Drift#Fast Furious#Entertainment Weekly#F9#Theaters#Director Justin Lin#Binge#Sat#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Movieshitechwiki.com

Fast and Furious 9: release date, cast, trailer, what to expect

The ninth installment of Fast and Furious will land in theaters this year. But what can we expect from this film directed by Justin Lin? Actors, history, release date… We tell you everything in this article. Fast and Furious 8 was released four years ago. In the meantime, however, we...
MoviesInverse

How 'Fast Five' invented the cinematic universe before Marvel — and saved the Rock's career

Fast & Furious didn’t become the cultural juggernaut it is today until Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up. Even in the production notes, director Justin Lin calls Johnson’s decision to play FBI agent Luke Hobbs in Fast Five, the appropriately titled and franchise-defining fifth film in the Fast & Furious saga, a clear sign that these movies were “going in the right direction.” Fast Five co-star Chris “Ludacris” Bridges puts it another way: “There hasn’t been anything this big since King Kong vs. Godzilla. Period.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s Helen Mirren On ‘Dream’ Of Driving In The Fast And Furious

Way back in March of 2015, actress Helen Mirren expressed a desire to be in a Fast & Furious movie. That comment eventually made it to the ears of Vin Diesel, and Mirren's wish came true when she was introduced as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Owen and Deckard Shaw, a pair of villains from previous entries in the series. However, there was one significant problem. The reason that Mirren wanted to be in a Fast & Furious movie was so she could drive fast cars and her role in The Fate of the Furious did not give her that option.
MoviesFirst Showing

Crazy Badass 'Total Car-Nage' Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for 'F9'

"Who drives like a bat out of hell?" "Torreto." Whoa! This is badass, I will admit. As dumb as these movies are, it is still cool that they do so many practical stunts, and shoot car scenes for real - including crashes and explosions and more. Universal has debuted a "Total Car-Nage" behind-the-scenes featurette for Fast & Furious 9, aka F9, the latest installment in the never-ending "Fast Saga". "The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before." Featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. We've posted two official trailers for this, including a new one last month, and they're moving ahead with the final June 25 opening. Get ready for "car-nage" in theaters this summer.
MoviesCollider

Idris Elba to Star in Action Movie 'Stay Frosty' From 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave

For years, people have debated whether Die Hard should be considered a Christmas movie -- you know, like Lethal Weapon. While I'm not here to relitigate that timeless argument, Hollywood surely knows that audiences love action movies set during the holidays, and to that end, Warner Bros. has just shelled out more than $1 million for the rights to Tyler Marceca's spec script Stay Frosty, which comes with some high-profile attachments.
MoviesPosted by
LivingCheap

See ‘Fast & Furious’ films for free at Regal Cinemas

Rev up your engines, frugal film fanatics! The 9th installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise hits the road on movie screens everywhere June 25. To get ready for the much-anticipated film, Regal Cinemas is offering FREE screenings of the first eight films of the popular franchise with its Fast Friday series at participating theaters.
Moviesymcinema.com

F9’s Behind The Scenes Video Shows Some Badass Cinematography

“The most ambitious film of the series” (directed by Justin Lin) in The Fast Saga has released a BTS video. Watch this F9’s behind the scenes, which demonstrates some of Michael Bay’s cinematography implementations. The longest F&F movie. F9 is the longest movie in The Fast Saga (2 hours and...
MoviesEmpire

Fast & Furious 9: Director Justin Lin’s Son Came Up With Magnet Plane Stunt – Exclusive

It shouldn’t come as a surprise really. For two decades now, the Fast & Furious Saga has been devising insane vehicular exploits that stretch physics and credibility beyond breaking point, but act like a NOS-boost of fun straight to the brain – and if it often looks like big kids smashing Hot Wheels toys together, well, that’s basically how it begins. Speaking to Empire in a lively joint conversation with franchise stalwart Vin Diesel, returning Fast 9 director Justin Lin (who previously helmed Fasts 3 through 6) opened up about the process of creating the film’s bonkers set-pieces – and revealed that his (at the time) eight or nine year old son Oqwe was behind a major stunt involving the movie’s much-hyped ‘magnet plane’. Yes, it’s a plane, that’s also a magnet.
EntertainmentComing Soon!

John Cena Shows Off 1968 Mid-Engine Charger Ahead of F9

In anticipation of the release of F9: The Fast Saga, John Cena has kicked off a weekly video series where he’ll highlight a different supercar featured in the upcoming film. The video series, titled Get Fast & Furious with John Cena, will see Cena showcasing different supercars, with the first being a 1968 Mid-Engine Charger. The car is just one of many that will be shown off in F9. The action series has become famous for its wild and unique uses of different vehicles, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see exactly how Dom and crew will use it.
TV SeriesEW.com

Michelle Rodriguez to star in Fast and Furious-inspired competition show for Discovery

Michelle Rodriguez is parlaying her success in the Fast and Furious franchise into a new docuseries for Discovery. EW has learned exclusively that the actress will join rally champion Wyatt Knox in hosting Getaway Driver, a competition series for Dom Toretto-like drivers. Here's the official description for the show: "This 8-episode competition series features 24 elite drivers from drift champions to street racers to hotshot YouTubers who compete to prove they have the skill behind the wheel and the mental toughness to outrun and out-drive the competition in a massive nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles. Part Baby Driver, part Grand Theft Auto, the Getaway Drivers will put it all on the line — sacrificing their own cars for the opportunity to be the wheelman in a real-life car chase. The rules are simple... evade the pursuers and escape the compound to score some cold hard cash. These drivers already have the loot — but can they get away to keep it?"
Moviesbleedingcool.com

F9: Director Justin Lin's Son Came Up With One of the Action Scenes

The Fast and Furious movies have those action scenes where you might sit there in the theater and wonder how the hell they came up with this. That seems to be the defining aspect of the later movies in the franchise as they only seem to be trying to outdo the previous entry in the series. That seems like it could be a diminishing returns type of situation, but they keep coming up with more and more set pieces that are well done and creative. Director Justin Lin recently spoke to Empire, and he talked about how the inspiration for one of the set pieces in F9 came from the most unlikely place; his son.
MoviesCarscoops

F9 Puts “Fast Females” Into The Limelight In Latest Trailer

The F9 hype train is steaming along and the upcoming movie’s latest trailer focuses solely on the women of the series. The trailer features clips of Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Anna Sawai, Cardi B, as well as Oscar-winners Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren, speaking about what their roles mean to them.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Nielsens: Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Thunder Force’ Tops Movies While Marvel’s ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Tops TV

We now have a pretty good idea as to why Netflix canceled The Irregulars. So that’s why Netflix canceled The Irregulars. The “Sherlock Holmes story, told from the point-of-view of his band of under-the-radar street urchins” show lasted but a single eight-episode season on the streaming giant, debuting topping the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of March 29-April 4. It nabbed around 655 million “minutes viewed” over its eight over/under 50 minute episodes, which would be around 16.3 million viewers/subscribers if everyone who watched in-fact binged the entire season. Alas, this week (April 5-April 11), it sank to just 270 million minutes viewed.
MoviesIGN

Dave Bautista Says He Turned Down Fast and Furious to Pitch a Gears of War Movie

It’s no secret that actor Dave Bautista really, really wants to play Marcus Fenix in a Gears of War movie, but it may not be entirely clear just how bad he wants it. In an interview with Collider, Bautista says that he turned down an offer from Universal to play a role in a Fast & The Furious movie in order to promote a Gears of War adaptation.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Statham Reveals One Big Reason He'd Love To Appear In Fast 10

The Fast & Furious film franchise has recruited multiple stars over its two decade-long run. Everyone from Oscar winners to WWE heavyweights to action stars have become synonymous with the film series, including Jason Statham. He last appeared in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and despite his absence from Fast 9, the Wrath of Man star revealed one big reason he’d love to appear in Fast 10.