Why F9 Will Be The Best Fast & Furious Movie Yet
Since 2001, the "Fast & Furious" franchise has dominated the box office, with the last several movies in the family earning over $1 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. Those massive successes are thanks largely in part to director Justin Lin, who helmed four "Fast" movies, starting with "The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift" in 2006, followed by "Fast & Furious," "Fast Five," and "Fast & Furious 6." Lin is returning as director of "F9" after a two-film break from the franchise. He's also set to helm the 10th installment in the series, which will be separated into two films.www.looper.com