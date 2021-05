The ad world is laser-focused on data. Brands are trying to identify the data at their fingertips while also determining how much data will be available for their ad campaigns in the future. This is especially true in the digital space, where looming changes could lead to pain points. However, many brands are stuck at the beginning. They are having trouble organizing and mining their data, not only for digital, but across all channels. One key question that keeps popping up is: “Where do we start?”