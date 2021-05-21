Sea turtle hit by car survives

The parks of South Padre Island provide access to some of the best beaches along the Texas coast. At the southernmost tip of Padre Island, the world's longest barrier island, Isla Blanca Park is the crown jewel of the Cameron County Parks system. The county has built two new large beachside pavilions that have boardwalks, concessions, and much-appreciated shade. Within the park is a large RV park and campground, an amphitheatre, jetty, boat ramp, and the fisherman's memorial, Cristo de los Pescadores. This is one of the best places on the island to watch SpaceX rocket launches on the mainland. There are several restaurants just outside the park's perimeter.