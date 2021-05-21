newsbreak-logo
South Padre Island, TX

Sea turtle hit by car survives

By Editor
portisabelsouthpadre.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs sea turtles return to their nesting sites on South Padre Island, Sea Turtle Inc. is warning drivers to slow down, after a 70lb Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was run over by a truck this past Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. on May 16, a Sea Turtle Inc. staff member was...

www.portisabelsouthpadre.com
South Padre Island, TXportisabelsouthpadre.com

SPI skatepark opens

The unmistakable hum of polyurethane wheels gliding against concrete greeted excited spectators this past Saturday, with skateboarders already taking advantage of South Padre Island’s newly opened skatepark. The City of South Padre Island officially opened the John L. Tompkins Skatepark on May 8, during a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured...
South Padre Island, TXportisabelsouthpadre.com

SPI expands number of food truck permits

More food trucks can operate on South Padre Island, if they can secure a permit. The City of South Padre Island has added 6 more food truck permits to the 12 previously issued, meaning 18 food trucks total can operate in the city. Councilwoman Eva Jean Dalton motioned to increase...
Mcallen, TXKRGV

Photos: KRGV viewers share photos of damage caused by overnight storms

Thousands are without power and some school districts have canceled classes Wednesday morning after severe overnight thunderstorms swept through the Rio Grande Valley. Photos shared by KRGV viewers show the extent of the damage caused by strong winds and rain. RELATED COVERAGE:. Wind gusts reached 62 mph in McAllen and...
South Padre Island, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Take a Family Beach Trip to South Padre Island

Texas offers just about everything when it comes to terrain. Go west for sand dunes, flat plains and canyons; go east for lakes and piney woods; go south for picturesque hill country; and go way south for tropical beaches. And South Padre Island, off the southern tip of the state, is one beach all Texas families should visit.
South Padre Island, TXportisabelsouthpadre.com

South Padre Island sets record numbers on occupancy taxes

This week as we celebrate the Power of Travel in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation recognizing May 2-8 as National Travel and Tourism Week in Texas. The annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry highlights the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme Power of Travel.
South Padre Island, TXAustin Chronicle

Day Trips: South Padre Island Parks

The parks of South Padre Island provide access to some of the best beaches along the Texas coast. At the southernmost tip of Padre Island, the world's longest barrier island, Isla Blanca Park is the crown jewel of the Cameron County Parks system. The county has built two new large beachside pavilions that have boardwalks, concessions, and much-appreciated shade. Within the park is a large RV park and campground, an amphitheatre, jetty, boat ramp, and the fisherman's memorial, Cristo de los Pescadores. This is one of the best places on the island to watch SpaceX rocket launches on the mainland. There are several restaurants just outside the park's perimeter.
South Padre Island, TXportisabelsouthpadre.com

TIFT opens registration for 81st year

The Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) has opened its online registration for its 81st year, giving anglers a chance to return to the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico after the tournament was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Registration fees are as follows: $100 for adults, $50...
South Padre Island, TXmyrgv.com

South Padre Island beach renourishment to begin

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — The beaches of this coastal area are going to get a touch up. The City of South Padre Island, in conjunction with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Texas General Land Office and Cameron County, plan to renourish the beaches on the Island. The...
Texas State10NEWS

Sea turtles rescued during historic Texas freeze return to the ocean

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — A lot of work goes into saying goodbye. Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre island is used to it by now, the organization has had 40 years of practice. “Our core mission is education, rehabilitation and conservation,” said Wendy Knight, Sea Turtle Inc’s Executive Director....