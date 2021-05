While some backyard barbecuers prefer a gas grill with all the bells and whistles, some prefer a good old-fashioned charcoal grill. Taste of Home admits that cooking with gas does have its perks in that gas grills heat up much more quickly, are easier to clean, and are more environmentally friendly, but you just can't beat that deep, smoky flavor you can only get from grilling over coal. What's more, charcoal grills tend to be a lot cheaper than gas ones — plus, it's reassuring to know with a charcoal grill there's no need to keep any of those scary propane cylinders in the yard. According to the Fireman's Association of the State of New York, while both gas grills and charcoal ones pose fire risks, propane provides the added danger of explosion should the tank get too hot or spring a leak.