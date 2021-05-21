newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SB Nation Reacts: Looking at the Athletics Potential Relocation

By Cody Poage
The Crawfish Boxes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged-in fans from each team. Astros fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts. There are two clubs constantly mentioned as potential relocation candidates in recent memory: the Oakland A’s and Tampa Bay Rays. For as long as I can remember in my adult life, anyway. I actually don’t consider it a baseball season now without mention of relocation for these two clubs. Thus far in 2021, the chatter is only getting louder in Oakland as the A’s and Major League Baseball are now entering the process to move the club.

www.crawfishboxes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Oakland A#Major League Baseball#Football League#Football Fans#Sports Fans#Sb Nation Reacts#The Oakland A#Raiders#Oilers#Rockets#Texans#Las Vegas#Oakland Fans#Houston Sports#Astros Fans#Oklahoma City#Plugged In Fans#Nashville#Polls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
MLB
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSeattle Times

MLB tells Athletics to explore relocation if no new ballpark

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Major League Baseball has instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure the new ballpark it hopes for to stay in Oakland. MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime concern that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option...
MLBABC News

Oakland Athletics to start looking at relocating elsewhere, sources say

The Oakland Athletics will start exploring the possibility of relocating with the blessing of Major League Baseball, a move that could put pressure on local government officials to greenlight a new stadium project that has spent years in limbo, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. The A's, who have...
MLBchatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: Predictions, how you watch, and state of the game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Red Sox fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts. We have a bit of a longer SB Nation Reacts this week. Apparently the survey software was having some issues so we got a bit backed up and we’re catching up now. So let’s get right into it, shall we?
MLBbucsdugout.com

SB Nation Reacts: How many wins will the Pirates finish with?

Hey, guys. We had some issues with the survey system for SB Nation Reacts, which is why you haven’t seen any results for two weeks. We got that fixed now, so I have two weeks worth of results and cards for you, so let’s get right at it. We’ll start...
MLBchatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: Braves fans still confident despite slow start

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Braves fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey 35 percent of Braves fans are...
NBAchatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: Marginal Confidence Boosts, Plus MIP & COTY

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Milwaukee Bucks fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Alright folks, enough horsing around. We have to get serious. Yeah yeah yeah,...
MLBweisradio.com

With stadium plan in limbo, Oakland Athletics to consider relocation

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — The Oakland Athletics will start exploring the possibility of relocation, ESPN reports, with the blessing of Major League Baseball. The move could put pressure on local government officials to greenlight a new stadium project that has been in limbo for years. The team has played in Oakland...
NBAchatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: The Defensive Player of the Year race and more

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Atlanta Hawks fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The 2021 NBA Playoffs aren’t technically underway just yet, but the league’s play-in...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Athletics exploring relocation

Sources say that the Athletics will start exploring a possible relocation with approval from Major League Baseball, making them the latest professional sports team to consider leaving Oakland. The A's have been in Oakland since 1968, but there has been growing discontent with the franchise due to failed plans to build a new ballpark.
NFLDaily Norseman

SB Nation Reacts: Vikings fans express optimism following 2021 NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, nearly a full 100 percent...
MLBNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Athletics to Explore Relocation Options From Oakland

Report: A's to explore relocations options away from Oakland originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. The reality of the Athletics possibly leaving Oakland now is as real as ever. The A's will start exploring relocations options with the blessing of Major League Baseball, as a form of trying to...
NBAThe Dream Shake

SB Nation Reacts: Who deserves Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year?

Welcome to another installment of SB Nation Reacts. In this week’s edition, who deserves to win Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year honors for their contributions this season? Plus, has the confidence level in the Houston Rockets improved from the previous week?. After a week that witnessed the...
MLBwatchstadium.com

Where Could Athletics Move If They Relocate?

There is a report that the Athletics are going to start looking into relocation from Oakland. Steve Phillips and Danny Graves discuss the possibility that they move and potential cities they could end up.
NBAchatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: Condensed schedule has impacted Magic and rest of NBA

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Orlando Magic fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Orlando, like every other team in the league, is working through a non-stop...
NFL247Sports

Report: Likely locations for Oakland Athletics relocation revealed

On Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported Major League Baseball suggested the Oakland Athletics begin searching for new homes in a relocation process. Over the past day, many speculated where the A’s could go, should they leave Oakland. Right now, it’s over their stadium issues once again as the...
MLBNew York Post

Vegas the favorite to land Oakland Athletics if they relocate

Oakland could lose another sports team to Sin City. MLB said Tuesday it has “instructed” the Athletics to explore relocating to another market because the league is “concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland.”. Las Vegas is...