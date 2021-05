Collects Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #503-504, Journey Into Mystery (2011) #626.1; material from Avengers (1963) #300, Silver Surfer (1968) #4. He's the most deceptive deity in the Marvel-Verse - whether he's playing the villain, the hero or just an agent of chaos! He's Loki - and these are some of his legendary stories! In an all-time classic, Loki pits his brother Thor against the Silver Surfer for a cosmic battle royale! Then, take a fresh view of the founding of the accursed Avengers through the eyes of the God of Lies responsible for assembling them! On the trail of a sinister sorcerer, Loki finds an unlikely ally in none other than Spider-Man - and ends up in the web-slinger's debt! And when the rejuvenated Trickster turns over a new leaf, Kid Loki will learn exactly what his fellow Asgardians think of him!