Motorsports

Kids Bicycle Giveaway to Compliment Macon Speedway Action Saturday

stlracing.com
 2 days ago

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, is the place to be for kids ages 13 and under this coming Saturday, May 22. In addition to six divisions of racing action, the highly popular kids bicycle giveaway is back, giving kids a chance to go home with one of many brand-new bikes.

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway had another great night of racing this past Saturday, May 22. Six divisions were on track with over 40 bikes given away to kids in attendance. New Berlin, IL driver, Jose Parga, was three-for-three coming into the night and after 20 laps of racing in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature, Parga remained unbeaten with his fourth win. Following Parga were Colby Sheppard, Braden Johnson, Ryan Miller, and Eric Doran.