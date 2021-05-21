newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri to have in-person hearing with NHL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWR9p_0a78EX5H00

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday afternoon regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

The in-person hearing with be held via Zoom.

A player is offered an in-person hearing if the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more.

Kadri, 30, is facing his third suspension in four years during the first round of the playoffs. The then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward was banned three games after a high hit on Boston forward Tommy Wingels in 2018 and suspended for the remainder of the opening round following a cross-check to the head of Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in Game 2 of their series.

Related: NHL games today – Complete TV schedule

Several members of the Blues were adamant that Kadri should be suspended for an illegal hit that knocked Faulk out of Wednesday’s 6-3 loss in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Faulk was hit in the head by Kadri early in the third period, resulting in a major and a match penalty for Kadri.

That wasn’t enough for Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly.

“That’s a very dangerous hit. It’s gotta be a suspension,” O’Reilly said. “He’s a repeat offender. It’s completely uncalled for.”

“The guy can’t control himself,” St. Louis center Brayden Schenn added.

The Avalanche lead the series 2-0 heading into Game 3 on Friday night in St. Louis. Faulk’s status for the game was unclear.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
John Tavares
Person
Travis Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Playoff Series#Nhl Games Today#Avalanche Travis Green#Vancouver Canucks Coach#Hearing#Boston#Nhlplayersafety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLSports Illustrated

Playoff Preview: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

One is a recent Stanley Cup champion. The other just won the President's Trophy. Who has the edge in this thrilling playoff matchup? Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell discuss. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLCBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Picks up shorthanded helper

Faulk registered a shorthanded assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Faulk earned the secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Faulk has been modestly productive on special teams with five power-play points and two shorthanded assists. The defenseman has 21 points, 112 shots, 118 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 52 contests.
NHLwcn247.com

Faulk nets winner in OT, Blues beat Kings 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Faulk scored 46 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Tyler Bozak also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who are locked into the fourth seed in the West Division and will play Colorado or Vegas in the first round of the playoffs. Alex Iafallo scored, Calvin Petersen made 17 saves and the Kings wrapped up their home schedule with four straight losses.
NHLAnniston Star

Game Day: Tarasenko a late scratch with lower-body injury

ST. PAUL - This has been a season of last-minute lineup surprise for the Blues and Thursday was no exception. Just an hour after coach Craig Berube told the media on a Zoom call there would be no lineup changes other than the possibility of Colton Parayko returning, Vladimir Tarasenko was not on the ice for pregame warmup.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Avs, Kadri hopeful slump is over

Every player, regardless of how talented they are or what sport they play, will go through slumps at one time or another. It’s inevitable. That doesn’t make it any easier and the longer one goes without producing, the pressure mounts along with the mental strain. It was no different for...
NHLYardbarker

Projecting the Blues’ 2021-22 Blue Line

The St. Louis Blues have clearly taken a few steps back defensively over the last couple of seasons, as their blue line is no longer the true strength of their team like it was in 2018-19. As THW’s own Stephen Ground wrote, the Blues’ defense needs an identity — will they be able to find one going into next season, though? Let’s take a look at the potential blue line.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blues Defense Must Find Identity

Anyone who has been familiar with the St. Louis Blues under general manager Doug Armstrong’s leadership associates one word with the team before any other: defense. The Blues planned to build their franchise around Erik Johnson, and even after trading him, they had Alex Pietrangelo as a cornerstone. Armstrong brought in Jay Bouwmeester with the intention of forming a formidable top pair partnership for many seasons, and he was successful. Along the way, he’s drafted defensive standouts like Colton Parayko, Joel Edmundson, and Vince Dunn.
NHLmilehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Struggling Avalanche to welcome back impact players

It was another unpleasant game for a team that on paper looks more unpleasant by the day. Without eight of its regulars and two more additional players (Erik Johnson and Pavel Francouz) that haven’t played nearly all season, Colorado continues to throw out a lineup that doesn’t resemble that of a Stanley Cup-contending team.
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Could face supplementral discipline

Kadri recorded an assist, two hits and five PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2. While Kadri got on the scoresheet, it was his open-ice headshot on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk that could draw attention. Kadri was given a major and a match penalty on the play, but that may not be the extent of the discipline. He's crossed the line on hits before, most recently in April of 2019. If he is to be fined or suspended, it will be announced prior to Friday's Game 3.
NHLCBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Factors in on both goals in win

Faulk scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings. Faulk assisted on Tyler Bozak's opening tally at 1:25 of the third period. In overtime, Faulk netted the decisive goal. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals, 23 points, 116 shots on net, 125 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 54 contests. He's been solid at both ends of the ice in a top-four role.
NHLNHL

Colorado Completes Comeback to Tighten Standings Race

The Avs are two points behind the Golden Knights with six games remaining in the regular season. The Colorado Avalanche entered Monday's outing at the San Jose Sharks with the mindset that each game remaining in the regular season carried a noteworthy level of importance. After the final whistles of the day's games, the standings race in the West Division continued to get even tighter.
NHLYardbarker

Blues’ Faulk Hopes to Quiet Doubters This Postseason

In 2020, before the pandemic, Justin Faulk sat alone in the St. Louis Blues’ dressing room as his teammates raised their 2019 championship banner in the Enterprise Center. Faulk was not part of that championship team, and out of respect, stood in the shadows as his Blues teammates had their day in the sun.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Justin Faulk's OT goal pushes Blues past Kings

Justin Faulk scored 46 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Faulk converted a two-on-one with David Perron. Tyler Bozak also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues (25-20-9, 59 points). St....
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DraftKings: Avalanche biggest favorite to win first-round series

Vegas (-240), the second-place finisher in the West Division were a narrower favorite over the Minnesota Wild (+190) for their series, which opens Sunday in Las Vegas. In the North Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs (-315) were picked to beat the Montreal Canadiens (+240). As of Friday, bettors overwhelmingly favored the Leafs, 96 percent of the handle and 93 percent of bets on Toronto They also favored the Edmonton Oilers (-186), with 80 percent of bettors wagering on the Oilers to eliminate the Winnipeg Jets (+150) in the first round, representing 94 percent of the handle.
NHLharrisondaily.com

Avalanche's Kadri suspended for hit vs Blues pending hearing

Colorado’s Nazem Kadri was suspended indefinitely Thursday pending a video hearing with NHL officials over his illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the teams' …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Avalanche F Nathan MacKinnon aimed for playoff opener vs. Blues

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was back at practice Saturday and is expected to play in Monday's Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against the visiting St. Louis Blues. MacKinnon missed four of the final five regular-season games due to a lower-body injury. But coach Jared Bednar said Saturday...
NHLflyingfishhockey.com

Avalanche will rumble past opposition on way to Stanley Cup

It’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it. Back in January, my pick to win the Stanley Cup was the Colorado Avalanche. With the Rocky Mountain boys capturing the Presidents’ Trophy for best record in the regular season, I see no reason to change that prognostication now. Colorado general manager...
NHLNHL

Canadiens clinch playoff berth in OT loss to Oilers

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens clinched the final berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Bell Centre on Monday. Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway with 2:18 remaining in overtime, but Montreal had already clinched the fourth berth in the Scotia North Division when it was guaranteed at least one point at the end of regulation after Artturi Lehkonen scored at 13:04 of the third period to tie it at 3-3.