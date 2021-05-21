newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid MVP finalists

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYCc9_0a78EWCY00

Golden State Warriors standout guard Stephen Curry and centers Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers are the three contenders for Kia Most Valuable Player, as the league announced its finalists for regular-season honors on Thursday.

The other five awards: NBA Coach of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Kia NBA Sixth Man.

The three finalists for each annual award are based on voting from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Coach of the Year will be decided from among Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz; Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks; and Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns.

The Defensive Player of the Year award will come from Rudy Gobert, Jazz; Draymond Green, Warriors; or Ben Simmons, 76ers.

Most Improved Player candidates are Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons; Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets; and Julius Randle, New York Knicks.

The finalists for Rookie of the Year are LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves; and Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings.

And the Sixth Man contenders are Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles, Jazz; along with Derrick Rose of the Knicks.

Winners will be revealed during TNT’s playoff coverage at a time yet to be announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479YqG_0a78EWCY00 Also Read:
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry named 2021 NBA MVP finalists

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

11K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba On Tnt#76ers#Golden State Warriors#The Denver Nuggets#Kia Nba Sixth#Utah Jazz#Draymond Green Warriors#Tnt#Sacramento Kings#Kia Nba Rookie#Winners#Philadelphia#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers clinch No. 1 seed with blowout win

For the first time in 20 years, the Sixers will enter the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Their third chance at clinching the No. 1 seed was the charm as they beat the Magic on Friday night in Philadelphia, 122-97. Seth Curry scored 20 points on...
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in Friday's win

Jokic scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Pistons. The big man might have posted even better numbers in a more competitive contest, but Jokic saw his smallest workload of the season and was rested for the entire fourth quarter with the game well in hand. He still delivered his 16th triple-double of the year, adding to his new career high, while scoring at least 20 points for the eighth straight game.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in 23 minutes

Embiid mustered 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 23 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic. Embiid has played 25 minutes or fewer in three straight games, as the Sixers are being extra cautious with the star big man ahead of the upcoming playoff run. The limited minutes didn't prevent Embiid from notching another double-double, though. His fantasy upside might not be as high as one would expect considering the Sixers do not have much to play for in the final game of the regular season.
NBANBA

Kia MVP Ladder: No slowing down Nikola Jokic as season nears its end

Decisions await the Denver Nuggets as the regular season winds down and we head into next week’s State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament. Nikola Jokic wants to play, while Nuggets coach Michael Malone prefers to take a more measured approach. “Nikola and I have been together for six years,” Malone explained...
NBAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs — but they are a long way from their goal. Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
NBADetroit Free Press

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and prediction

The Denver Nuggets (47-24) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (41-30) Sunday at Moda Center for each team's regular-season finale. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Nuggets-Trail Blazers odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Denver won the first three games of its four-game road...
NBASports Illustrated

Is LeBron Correct in Saying That Steph Curry is the MVP?

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg is joined by Ben Pickman to talk about LeBron James' recent comments where he said that Stephen Curry was the MVP of the league for the 2021 season. Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the award but does is LeBron right about Curry having a case?
NBAnumberfire.com

Joel Embiid (illness) probable for 76ers Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is dealing with an illness, but just like Friday, he is officially listed as probable to play against the Magic. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 25 hours.
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS JOJO IN BEST SHAPE OF HIS, AND DOC GETS THE CREDIT!

Sixers star Joel Embiid is in the best shape of his life. And first-year coach Doc Rivers has had more than a little do with that. He challenged Embiid to get into better shape. “I asked him, ‘Have you ever seen an out-of-shape MVP?’” said Rivers of Embiid, per Ramona...
NBAhypefresh.co

76ers Clinched Number One Seed, First Time in 20 Years!

The Sixers have clinched the number one seed, first in the NBA Eastern Conference #HeretheyCome. Here they come, your 76ers. Clap your hands, Everybody! Despite the odds, the Sixers have clinched the number one seed, first in the NBA Eastern Conference. By that token, have home-court advantage. With only one game remaining, with Orlando Magic tonight at 7pm, there chances seem good. While, Magic has a win advantage over the sixers, the sixers seem to be heating up and usually have an upward trejectory when they get going. #HeretheyCome.
NBANBC Sports

Clinching No. 1 a chance for Sixers to reflect, 'enjoy the second'

Joel Embiid wrapped up his postgame Zoom media session Friday night with Sam Hinkie’s friend and former boss by his side. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey had a request. “Give them a ‘Trust the Process,’ Joel,” Morey said. Embiid was happy to oblige. He even ad-libbed: “Sam Hinkie...
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Sunday, 5/16

If you had to write a few thousand words about the NBA DFS slate but knew you only had a partial list of the relevant plays, how would you get started? That’s the dilemma on the most chaotic day in an already chaotic daily fantasy basketball season. With a long list of teams with and without something to play for — note, for some teams “something to play for” does not necessarily mean winning their game, as teams like the Thunder would benefit in the draft lottery from an additional loss — basically anything can and will happen tonight. If you watched the early slate Live Before Lock, we will be dealing with similar chaos on a larger scale.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Breaking down the optimal playoff path for the Sixers to win the title

The regular season is over, and the Sixers have emerged triumphant in their battle for the No. 1 seed. It took until the season's final weekend to lock things up, but the job was finished. And as they wait for the play-in tournament to decide who they'll ultimately draw in the first round of the playoffs, Philadelphia has shown no fear in the face of uncertainty.
NBAchatsports.com

The Nuggets will face the Blazers in the first round of the playoffs | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn and Gage Bridgford, lead writer for Denver Stiffs, go in-depth on the Denver Nuggets after the regular season comes to a close. They briefly touch on the final game of the season before going around the league to look at the Eastern Conference and Western Conference playoff brackets. They discuss big storylines and give some predictions before transitioning back to the Nuggets, who will be the third seed and face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. The first big question they tackle: can the Nuggets guards match up with Lillard, McCollum, and Powell?
NBAphillyvoice.com

For Joel Embiid and the Sixers, No. 1 seed was years in the making

Most of the people involved in the Sixers' push for the No. 1 seed in the East were far away from Philadelphia when the rebuild began back in 2013. Even Joel Embiid, the crown jewel of the organization, was a year of losing away from joining the team that is now synonymous with his name.
NBANorristown Times Herald

McCaffery: Fly-by-night connection to The Process isn't what these Sixers are about

PHILADELPHIA — Two hours before the 76ers would end a fulfilling regular season Sunday, a small airplane took a series of victory laps high above the Wells Fargo Center. Buzzing just loud enough to distract, the fixed-wing aircraft dragged a banner with a stock symbol followed by this thumbed-nose of a message: “Trust the Process.” Given that the financier was a movie-theater company run by a member of the Sixers' ownership group, as suggested by the “$AMC” designation, it was a spectacle that made sense on a few levels.