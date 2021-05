Just who is this chart-topping Country artist who was selected by Van Wert Live to headline the Van Wert County Fair Concert at the Grandstand on Sept. 4?. Chris Lane climbed to number one Country radio with “Big, Big Plans.” The romantic tune is his third chart-topping single on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, after “I Don’t Know About You” in 2019, “Take Back Home Girl” in 2017 and “Fix” in 2016. What followed in 2021 was the release of “Fill Them Boots” and now this week’s release “Summer Job Money.” The hits just keep coming. He’s on the rise and he will soon be on his way to Van Wert. Tickets go on sale to Members on Friday, May 7. General Public sales begin on May 14. More ticketing information is available at vanwertlive.com or 419-238-6722.