Texas State

What to know about face mask policies at North Texas colleges

By Jozelyn Escobedo (WFAA), Alyssa Woulfe (WFAA)
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After June 4, face masks are no longer required for students, teachers, parents, or other staff members on the campuses of public schools.

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

