What to know about face mask policies at North Texas colleges

Frisco, TX, (May 12, 2021)—Haven Behavioral Hospital of Frisco, a privately owned, behavioral health care organization accredited by the Joint Commission and licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services, announced today the appointment of Dr. Furqan Rizvi, MD, as its new Medical Director of Inpatient Services. Dr. Rizvi is board-certified in psychiatry and neurology and has worked with a variety of populations ranging in age from adolescents to geriatrics. He has served as the Medical Director for numerous mental health facilities. “My mission is to provide a compassionate, evidence-based standard of care to clients, designed to improve their quality of life,” said Dr. Rizvi. “We are pleased to have Dr. Rizvi in this role. His expertise and experience is a great asset in helping Haven continue to increase the quality of care and services we offer to the community,” said Angie Crawford, CEO of Haven Frisco. About Haven Behavioral Hospital of Frisco Haven Behavioral Hospital of Frisco specializes in providing a safe, caring and therapeutic environment to meet the needs of adolescents, adults and senior populations requiring behavioral health or substance abuse treatment. For more information on Haven Behavioral Hospital of Frisco, please call 460-535-8002 or visit HavenFrisco.com.