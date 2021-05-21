newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

How Long Would it Take to Ride Around Lake Michigan on a Bicycle?

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago cyclist Phil Fox is betting he can make the 940 mile trip around Lake Michigan in 72 hours on pedal power alone. His epic journey will be a world record. Ah, summertime on the big lake. Chicagoans love to spend time at their houses in Michigan beach towns, and Michiganders love to head up north for the weekend. Phil Fox has plans to make the trip around all of Lake Michigan all at once. An ultracyclist who has competed in several 1,000 mile races has mapped out a 940 mile route that will circumnavigate the third largest of the Great Lakes.

wmmq.com
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle#The Great Lakes#Chicagoans#Michiganders#Abc 7#Multiple Sclerosis#Michigan Beach Towns#Bike#Northern Indiana#Grant Park#Mackinac Bridge#St Ignace#Upper Peninsula#Pedal Power#Races#Buckingham Fountain#Cars#Summertime#Ride Around Lake Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

Explore the outdoors. Get into every state park for free and pay no fees for ORV permits or fishing licenses for one big Michigan weekend in June. "Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice" is the official state motto of Michigan. The Latin to English translation is, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." There is plenty to see and do in the great outdoors of the Winter Water Wonderland of the Great Lakes State.
RestaurantsPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

52 Michigan Waterfront Restaurants You Need to Eat At [LIST]

One thing I know that is pretty safe to say that most everybody likes, dining out and trying new places. And here in a state surrounded by the Great Lakes, which also has a boatload of lakes, rivers and streams inland, is where you will find so many options for waterfront dining, you will have a hard time deciding where to eat. Once I started searching out great places to enjoy a relaxing water view along with fine cuisine, I was blown away at the options.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Plumbers Say Do Not Put These Things Down The Garbage Disposal

If you want to keep your garbage disposal running, watch what you are putting in it. A sound that I will never be able to un-hear is the sound of my Mom putting pork chop bones down the disposal. As a kid trying to yell over the sound of bones crunching in the sink, I remember saying "this can't be good for the disposal Mom". The crunching would continue as Mon would try and explain that pork bones were softer bones and therefore would not cause any damage. Well, now that just sounds crazy but it would explain why we always seemed to be replacing the disposal.
Detroit, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

3 Year-Old Falls From 7-Story Detroit Apartment Building and Lives

This story is nothing short of amazing. Earlier this morning a 3-year-old boy fell out of a 7 story apartment window in Detroit. Not only did this little guy fall from the window but he actually survived. Hell, he survived without having any serious injuries. Just let that sink in for a minute, he fell 7 freaking stories which is roughly 70-90 feet. That is unbelievable.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Rush’s First American Performance Happened in Lansing, Michigan

Our great state of Michigan boasts a lot of music history, and I’m not talking just about the Motown era. A lot of Rock and Roll history has also been made in Michigan from several successful bands that went on to be National and even worldwide success stories. We boast a lot of great Classic Rock artists hailing from our state, like Bob Seger, Alice Cooper, Mitch Ryder, Glenn Frey and so many more. And we’ve had our share of historical performance in our state as well.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids Ramps up For Summer Concerts

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids is a very family oriented destination, boasting a 158 acre botanical garden, along with an art museum, outdoor sculpture park and an outdoor concert venue. It’s probably the most laid back and comfortable place to see an outdoor concert you will find in west Michigan. And if you are heading to a show there, plan ahead to have time to experience everything they have to offer there, you could literally spend a day at Meijer Gardens.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Adventure 2021: What You Need to Know Before You Go

Camp Snoopy is brand new for 2021 at Michigan's Adventure, as are these changes in buying tickets and reservations. Everything you need to know for Summer fun. Like their sister park Cedar Point, Michigan's Adventure will be opening for the 2021 season. The 52 rides at the state's largest amusement park will power up and the gates will open on May 29, with WildWater Adventure Waterpark opening on June 19.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Are Any Buster Brown Shoe Stores Left in Michigan?

Of course I had Buster Brown shoes when I was a kid! Any self-respecting kid did his/her best to whine, pout, and cry until mom bought 'em a pair. The famous logo had Buster in his antiquated pageboy-bob hairdo and Little Lord Fauntleroy suit, along with his creepy-looking dog, Tige. Tige had a wide, toothy grin that scared the crap outta kids.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Ten Lake Michigan Shipwrecks

Probably Michigan's most well-known shipwrecks to an average Michigander would be the Edmund Fitzgerald and the Francisco Morazan...but we all know there are hundreds more beneath the waves of the Great Lakes. There are pinpoints around the five Great Lakes where there is a congestion of ships, making it easy...
Detroit, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

9 Plants That Mosquitoes Absolutely Hate

Summer is finally making it's arrival, and along with the warm temps and fun in the sun comes those tiny, little, pesky, intruders of the season.....mosquitoes. When it comes to mosquitoes, Michigan seems to be bombarded with them when summer arrives. The city of Detroit actually ranks 7th on Orkin’s list of most mosquito-ridden cities. Unfortunately, mosquitoes in Michigan have tested positive for EEE, the disease affects both horses and humans, which means stirring clear of being bitten is a must.