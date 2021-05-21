How Long Would it Take to Ride Around Lake Michigan on a Bicycle?

If you want to keep your garbage disposal running, watch what you are putting in it. A sound that I will never be able to un-hear is the sound of my Mom putting pork chop bones down the disposal. As a kid trying to yell over the sound of bones crunching in the sink, I remember saying "this can't be good for the disposal Mom". The crunching would continue as Mon would try and explain that pork bones were softer bones and therefore would not cause any damage. Well, now that just sounds crazy but it would explain why we always seemed to be replacing the disposal.