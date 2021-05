These artists spent the day cleaning, gardening, and hanging artwork in anticipation of the Saltwater Artists Gallery, located at 3056 Bristol Road/Route130 in New Harbor, opening on Friday, May 28. They will be open four days over Memorial Day weekend, and the following two weeks-ends until the gallery is open daily starting June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saltwater Artists Gallery is just 1/4 of a mile before the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse. More information is available at: www.Saltwaterartists.com.