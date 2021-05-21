newsbreak-logo
Increased Crowds, New Flights Create Reno Airport Parking Issues

By Kellene Stockwell
KTVN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reno-Tahoe International Airport is expected to see a lot more travelers now that more people are flying again. And all those people combined with a record number of destinations RNO now offers could lead to parking challenges and longer lines in ticketing and at the security checkpoint. It is...

Multi-vehicle pile-up led to injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28 (Lake Tahoe, NV)

On Saturday morning, a crash involving three vehicles caused injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28. The incident took place at about 10:52 a.m. on US 50 and Nevada 28 while reports showed that the wreck led to injuries. Two medical helicopters and a ground ambulance rushed the injured passengers to the hospital, said the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash also led to the traffic closure of the US 50 on Spooner Summit for about 3.5 hours. The authorities confirmed that one of the vehicles involved rolled over and they do not suspect impairment as a reason behind the crash.
A Horseback Ride From Cowboy Trail Rides Offers A Unique Experience In Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon

See Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon the way it should be experienced…on horseback! Nothing beats viewing the vibrant sandstone formations and breathtaking desert flora while riding atop a horse. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just looking to try something new, Cowboy Trail Rides has your back. Visit their horseback riding ranch and take off on one of their guided tours. You won’t regret this one-of-a-kind Nevada adventure!
Many Las Vegas casinos drop mask mandates for fully vaccinated people

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many casinos in Las Vegas are moving to 100% capacity and dropping their mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, following new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The state of Nevada followed the CDC’s new guidance from last week, saying masks are...
20 Reno-Sparks restaurants take part in API Heritage Month event

Kurtis Tan was trying to avoid a career in the restaurant business. Growing up with parents who worked in the industry, Tan saw firsthand how much time and energy they poured into serving Asian cuisine, managing employees and keeping their doors open. “I saw how hard my parents, and a...
Hiring now! Jobs in Reno with an immediate start

These companies in Reno are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Life Insurance Sales Professional - Remote; 2. Customer Service Specialist - Work From Home (Weekly Pay); 3. Customer Service Representatives - Work from Home; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Seasonal Customer Service Associate - Work From Home; 6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 7. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 8. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 9. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 10. Sales Operator - Work from Home Nevada;
Atlantis Casino will not require vaccinated guests to use masks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the Atlantis said Friday. The property will trust guests to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which say people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors.
Keeping the Tahoe Rim Trail beautiful

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the weather warms up, more people are heading up to the Tahoe Rim Trail. Including the local non-profit that provides the maintenance on the Trail. “We’re getting out there seeing what kind of damage the snow did to the trail and the trail corridor,” said Lindsey Schultz, the Outdoor Programs Director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.
Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Reno require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative - Pharmaceutical Sales 2. Entry Level Outside Sales Rep / ADT / Uncapped Commission / Weekly Pay 3. Customer Service Representative - INTERVIEW TOMORROW!! 4. Shift B- Quality Assurance 5. 2D-Picking/packing 6. Entry Level Retail Service Merchandiser 7. Kynd Cannabis 8. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 9. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 10. Customer Service Representative
Man in bear suit walks from California to Nevada for autism research

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Los Angeles man best known as "BearSun" is on a journey to raise money for autism research. For the last 10 days, the life-size teddy bear has been walking on side roads in California and Nevada. Though he's walked alone, he’s shared his journey with tens of thousands of people following him online.
Losing the 'Quarantine 19' at Reno Gyms

At the busy Anytime Fitness on Wedge Parkway, masks are out…and Reno locals Chris and Mary Perry are back. Mary says her clothes got too tight. "I was feeling a lot more sluggish, a lot more tired...and so we knew had to get back to the gym." Her husband Chris told me, "My hips started to hurt, my knees started to hurt, and so I knew it was time to figure out how to lose some weight."
More Nevada Casinos End Mask-Wearing for Vaccinated Guests

Several major casinos in Las Vegas and Reno have joined the list of Nevada resorts allowing fully vaccinated guests onto the gaming floor without a COVID-19 mask. In Southern Nevada, the three hotel-casinos that Derek Stevens owns in downtown Las Vegas are allowing fully vaccinated patrons onto the gaming floors without any face covering. These hotel-casinos are Circa Resort, the Golden Gate, and the D Las Vegas. Fully vaccinated employees also are not required to wear masks.
Take a look at these homes for sale in Reno

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: State of the Art Digitally connected “Smart Home” Condominium Unit centrally located in the heart of downtown Reno just a few steps away from the beautiful Truckee River and Wingfield Park. The thoughtfully remodeled Studio unit is blue tooth enabled and digitally connected throughout. The finishes have been reimagined with the sophisticated styling of a European Pied-à-terre. Ask the Google Assistant via Smart Home Hub to control your lights, window shades, heating/cooling, door locks & more Listing Agent: Rob Simpson Email Address: nvsimpson@yahoo.com Broker: Trans-Action Realty 500 This Turnkey hands free love shack is filled with natural light from the oversized windows, great Southern exposure and peek a boo Mountain View! Located in a true Vintage Mid-Century High Rise, the property features include a fabulous rooftop deck for star gazing and entertaining. Step out for a short walk and you’ll discover award winning restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, museums, movie theaters, Reno Aces baseball stadium, entertainment, a co-op grocery and much more. The University of Nevada provides higher education just minutes away. For those felling lucky you can visit a nearby casino and for the outdoor enthusiast you’re just a short drive away from winter recreation and multiple golf courses. As a full time residence, a weekend home or an Airbnb investment opportunity, the attention to detail and aesthetic features of this one of a kind condominium will deliver a true pride of ownership.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rob Simpson, Trans-Action Realty 500 at 775-284-1313</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning mansion over-looking the Truckee River - fully restored with a quality reminiscent of Old World Craftsmanship. Features include 8 bedroom suites, 9 full & 5 half baths, 9 fireplaces, grand ballroom, parlor, library, wine cellar/tasting room, large game room, new kitchen with butlers pantry adjoining formal dining room that seats 80+ guests & 3 large terraces. Walk to Reno's downtown lifestyle from the crown jewel of the world's Biggest Little City - new home of Tesla Gigafactory & other majors.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katrine Watson, Chase International - TC at 866-889-4817</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFob2UlMjBTaWVycmElMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMlMjYlMjMxNzQlM0IuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFNCT1JDQS0yMDE0MTY3MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> The BIGGEST Condo in the Palladio in Downtown Reno, NV "The Biggest Little City in the World". If you love luxury High Rise living in the middle of all the action; you have found your destination. Just a wonderful location and place to be! Also present is a wine chiller and dry bar, 2 balconies, storage and 2 assigned parking spaces in a secured garage. New security system will be completed by mid April. Must have key fob to enter elevators, parking garage and front door. "Pets upon approval". Entertainment, dining, gaming, post office, salon, bars, world renown events such as Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, Santa Crawl, Italian Festival; all literally just steps outside your front door. There is no other Downtown Reno, Luxury High Rise with better location, views or amenities. THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy De Haan, Chase International-Damonte at 866-471-5356</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a West facing unit with fantastic views of the mountains and wonderful sunsets to be seen from your private decks. This home was used as a getaway so is like new. This is a wonderful home within walking distance to everything downtown Reno has to offer, walking and bicycle paths along the Truckee River, fine dining, theater, shows, Reno's almost year round activities and much more!The kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar with an open floor plan. Listing Agent: Tim M Koskinen Email Address: timkoskinen@charter.net Broker: Reno/Tahoe Realty Group, LLC Condo is furnished which could be purchased with or without. Owners use the unit on occaision only. Easy to show!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tim Koskinen, Reno/Tahoe Realty Group, LLC at 775-473-8899</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Reno businesses react, change rules after CDC's mask guidance

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) update to mask guidelines across the country and the adoption of those guidelines by the Silver State, News 4 checked in with local businesses to get their thoughts on the news. Due to the timing...
How to Have Hot Girl Summer in Reno

We have been ready for hot girl summer for ages now, right ladies? Now, truth be told my hot girl summer is also nerd girl summer, mom girl summer, chill girl summer, magic girl summer, but still the term we all lean in to and can’t wait for is hot girl summer.
‘Programs on the Porch’ planned at Bowers Mansion

Washoe County has announced a series of upcoming outdoor events at Bower’s Mansion Regional Park being promoted as options for those who aren’t quite ready for maximum-capacity indoor venues. The public is invited to attend the Programs on the Porch historical presentation series scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays...
Reno’s tourism decline moderate compared to U.S. overall

Officials at the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) this week said data shows the region’s tourism industry is faring better than the national average. Northern Nevada’s outdoor attractions and the increased number of flights to Reno’s airport are being credited, in part, for the less dramatic decline. RSCVA reported...