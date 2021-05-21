Increased Crowds, New Flights Create Reno Airport Parking Issues

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: State of the Art Digitally connected “Smart Home” Condominium Unit centrally located in the heart of downtown Reno just a few steps away from the beautiful Truckee River and Wingfield Park. The thoughtfully remodeled Studio unit is blue tooth enabled and digitally connected throughout. The finishes have been reimagined with the sophisticated styling of a European Pied-à-terre. Ask the Google Assistant via Smart Home Hub to control your lights, window shades, heating/cooling, door locks & more Listing Agent: Rob Simpson Email Address: nvsimpson@yahoo.com Broker: Trans-Action Realty 500 This Turnkey hands free love shack is filled with natural light from the oversized windows, great Southern exposure and peek a boo Mountain View! Located in a true Vintage Mid-Century High Rise, the property features include a fabulous rooftop deck for star gazing and entertaining. Step out for a short walk and you’ll discover award winning restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, museums, movie theaters, Reno Aces baseball stadium, entertainment, a co-op grocery and much more. The University of Nevada provides higher education just minutes away. For those felling lucky you can visit a nearby casino and for the outdoor enthusiast you’re just a short drive away from winter recreation and multiple golf courses. As a full time residence, a weekend home or an Airbnb investment opportunity, the attention to detail and aesthetic features of this one of a kind condominium will deliver a true pride of ownership.

Stunning mansion over-looking the Truckee River - fully restored with a quality reminiscent of Old World Craftsmanship. Features include 8 bedroom suites, 9 full & 5 half baths, 9 fireplaces, grand ballroom, parlor, library, wine cellar/tasting room, large game room, new kitchen with butlers pantry adjoining formal dining room that seats 80+ guests & 3 large terraces. Walk to Reno's downtown lifestyle from the crown jewel of the world's Biggest Little City - new home of Tesla Gigafactory & other majors.

The BIGGEST Condo in the Palladio in Downtown Reno, NV "The Biggest Little City in the World". If you love luxury High Rise living in the middle of all the action; you have found your destination. Just a wonderful location and place to be! Also present is a wine chiller and dry bar, 2 balconies, storage and 2 assigned parking spaces in a secured garage. New security system will be completed by mid April. Must have key fob to enter elevators, parking garage and front door. "Pets upon approval". Entertainment, dining, gaming, post office, salon, bars, world renown events such as Hot August Nights, Street Vibrations, Santa Crawl, Italian Festival; all literally just steps outside your front door. There is no other Downtown Reno, Luxury High Rise with better location, views or amenities. THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!

This is a West facing unit with fantastic views of the mountains and wonderful sunsets to be seen from your private decks. This home was used as a getaway so is like new. This is a wonderful home within walking distance to everything downtown Reno has to offer, walking and bicycle paths along the Truckee River, fine dining, theater, shows, Reno's almost year round activities and much more!The kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar with an open floor plan. Condo is furnished which could be purchased with or without. Owners use the unit on occaision only. Easy to show!