San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 6:35 PM (EDT). The Giants are heading to this match following a day off after obtaining victory to a score of 4-2 against Texas on Tuesday. Logan Webb picked up the win, allowing 1 run on 3 hits with 10 KS over 6 innings of work, improving to a 2-3 record on the year. The Giants cranked out just 4 hits as a team in the victory and the team currently sits 1st at 22-14 in the National League West Division.