Effingham County, IL

Effingham County Health Department Announces 7 New Positive Cases

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of seven positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19); two on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and three on Thursday. Positive case demographics are as follows:. Tuesday, May 18, to Thursday, May 20 2021. Age Male Female. > 1 – – > 10...

www.effinghamradio.com
