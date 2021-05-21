newsbreak-logo
Belmont Girls Varsity Lacrosse drop two games to Winchester

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off of two well fought losses against the Lexington Minutemen with the scores of 17-7 and 14-3, Belmont faced the Winchester Sachems. During the first game on May 12, the Sachems started off strong with four quick goals. Belmont’s senior goalie, Kendall Whalen kept Belmont in the game with many great saves. After the fourth goal, Belmont became more energized as Senior Captain Jordan Coppolo and Sophomore Mary Mullan each tallied goals. Belmont made a valiant comeback but came up short with 9-7 loss. Tess Desantis, a freshman, was a key asset in the game with three goals. Sophomore Layne Doherty had a great crease roll into a goal. Coppolo added her second goal of the game to finish the scoring for the Marauders.

