WARREN OH- There was a lot of talk coming into this game between the fourth seeded Warren JFK Eagles with a record of 14-8 led by head coach Jim Ciambotti and the Lowellville Rockets led by Dan Dougherty with a record of 4-15 here in the regional semis to take on either the winner of Fairport Harding or Lisbon. Would JFK continue their hot streak or would Lowellville, the David against the Goliath come in and shock the valley with a win.